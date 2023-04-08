Camera bump on iPhone 15 Ultra is 9.6% smaller than on last year's top model





But notable leaker ShrimpApplePro took to his Twitter site to share CAD (computer-aided design) images of the iPhone 15 Ultra from a case manufacturer. These CAD designs are based on publicly made leaks and are used by case manufacturers to get a head start on the development of cases for the 2023 iPhone series. This way the new accessories will be ready as soon as the 2023 iPhone models are released.





Based on these images, it appears that the iPhone 15 Ultra's camera bump will measure 3.78mm. While that is still .40mm or 9.6% thinner than the camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it is .19mm or 32% larger than the iPhone 15 Ultra camera bump tweeted by Ice Universe.













ShrimpApplePro also says that the diameter of the rear flash will be slightly smaller at 6.7mm on the iPhone 15 Ultra compared with the 6.9mm diameter on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The diameter of the microphone will decline sharply from 1.15mm last year to .75mm this year and the size of the Dynamic Island will stay the same.





The CAD images also show the solid-state buttons for the iPhone 15 Ultra. These buttons will replace the mechanical volume and power buttons found on past iPhone models and will include feedback when touched to mimic the feel of pressing a real physical button. If the solid-state buttons will feel the same and do the same things, what is the point of using them you might ask? Well, the solid-state buttons won't give in to wear and aren't as liable to break as physical buttons are.









ShrimpApplePro also found some type of padding on top of the solid-state buttons that will help the buttons work with some phone cases. Since the padding is also found on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the tipster believes that the two non-Premium models will also have solid-state buttons but with two separate ones for volume up and volume down. The premium models like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will have one solid-state volume button that is pressed on top to raise the volume and pressed on the bottom to lower it.