Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Powerful and now more affordable, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II is a deal you can’t miss

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II.
Quality audio can make all the difference, whether you're at home, on the go, or hosting a gathering. And what better way to experience that than with a premium Bose speaker, which can now be yours at a bargain price?

Amazon is currently selling the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) at a sweet $70 discount, allowing you to upgrade your listening for just south of $230. Furthermore, both the black and silver color options are available at the same price cut, so you can pick the one that best fits your style.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II): Save $70 on Amazon!

$70 off (23%)
Grab the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) on Amazon and save $70. This speaker delivers great sound, works with your phone’s voice assistant, and delivers great value—so act fast and snag one with this deal while it lasts!
Buy at Amazon


As for the speaker itself, it's a Bose audio product from top to bottom, delivering rich and immersive 360-degree sound. Plus, it comes equipped with a built-in microphone, offering support for Siri and Google Assistant, so you can control playback with your voice.

It's designed to go wherever you do, featuring a dedicated handle for easy carrying and a solid IP55 rating to handle dust and light splashes. So, no need to worry about minor spills or outdoor use—just maybe don’t take it for a swim, since it's not fully waterproof.

Adding to its high durability is its solid battery life, offering up to 17 hours of playtime on a single charge. This means you'll have plenty of power to keep the music going throughout your adventure or gathering with friends.

With its top-quality sound, solid durability, and premium design, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II is a fantastic investment—especially while it's available at this discounted price. So, act fast and grab one with this offer now while you still can!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out

Latest News

Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless