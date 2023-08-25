Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you planning a gathering? Well, if you are, then you probably want your gathering to be fun and exciting, not dull and boring. Well, you will need a nice, loud Bluetooth speaker for this. Fortunately for you, Amazon has the incredible Bose S1 Pro on sale with a sweet 29% discount, lowering the speaker's price to the lowest it has ever been. This means you will save $200 if you take advantage of this deal and get a Bose S1 Pro right now.
Now, we must note that this is not your ordinary Bluetooth speaker. The Bose S1 Pro is actually a portable Public Address System, which means it's loud and perfect for gatherings. It also comes with inputs for a microphone or musical instrument, so you will be able to plug in your guitar and show everyone what an incredible rock star you could have been if your life had turned out differently. Also, being a Bose speaker, the Bose S1 Pro delivers a clear and balanced sound, so your favorite songs will sound amazing on it.
Overall, the Bose S1 Pro is a pretty awesome speaker perfect for small, medium, and large gatherings. Furthermore, Amazon's current $200 discount makes the Bose S1 Pro just irresistible. However, you should act fast on this one because that discount may not be available for a very long time.
As for the battery life, Bose claims that its S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker lasts up to 11 hours on a single charge. However, keep in mind that the battery life depends on how loud you are listening to. So, the Bose S1 Pro's battery probably won't last that long if you have turned the volume up to eleven.
