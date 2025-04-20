Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

At $100 off, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are as irresistible as Easter chocolate bunny

Deals Audio
A woman wearing Bose QuietComfort headphones.
Easter isn't just about egg hunts and chocolate; it's also a great time to upgrade your listening experience with hefty discounts on some of the best headphones on the market.

For instance, Amazon is currently offering a generous $100 discount on the premium Bose QuietComfort headphones. That means you can score a pair for under the $250 mark—a deal that's as unmissable as the biggest chocolate bunny in the store: sweet, irresistible, and too good to pass up!

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $100!

$100 off (29%)
Bose's regular QuietComfort headphones are currently $100 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $250. Enjoy premium sound, excellent ANC, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Don't wait—upgrade your listening experience for less today!
Buy at Amazon
 

Just be sure to act fast—the discount has been bouncing around like an elusive chocolate egg. It was $120 off, then dropped to $100, vanished completely, and now it's back at $100. There's no telling when it might disappear again!

The QuietComfort headphones continue Bose's tradition of delivering one of the best active noise cancellation technologies on the market, letting you fully immerse yourself in your favorite songs without distractions. They might not have Spatial Audio or head-tracking like the top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra, but they still deliver superb sound quality that Bose fans know and love. Plus, with support for the Bose Music app, you'll be able to adjust their audio to your taste via the built-in EQ.

Of course, high-end headphones should also have good battery life. That's why these puppies offer up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. On top of that, they boast fast charging—just 15 minutes gives you up to two and a half hours of playtime.

So, if you want premium audio without spending a fortune, don't let this deal slip away. Hit the offer button in this article and score a pair at a bargain price this Easter.
