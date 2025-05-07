Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort headphones and enjoy premium audio at bargain price

Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

It may not be too late to grab the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $110 off their price and enjoy 60 hours of playtime. However, if you're a Bose fan, you'll go straight for the heavily discounted QuietComfort headphones instead.

A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $100 discount on these top-quality cans, letting you score a pair for just under $250. Furthermore, all color options—except for the green one—are available at this price, letting you pick the one that best fits your taste.

Save $100 on the latest Bose QuietComfort headphones!

$100 off (29%)
Right now, you can snag the regular Bose QuietComfort headphones for $100 less on Amazon, cutting the price to just under $250. With premium audio, powerful ANC, and up to 24 hours of battery life, it's a deal worth jumping on. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


While this isn't exactly a new deal, as it regularly comes and goes, it's definitely one you don't want to miss out on. Under normal circumstances, these Bose cans retail for around $350, so it slashes quite a chunk off this hefty price. Furthermore, they may not be the top-of-the-line Bose headphones, but they are still among the best cans on the market.

In fact, these puppies stay just under the flagship QuietComfort Ultra, missing out on only the head-tracking and Spatial Audio features of their more expensive cousins. This means you're getting Bose's top-quality sound and industry-leading ANC at a much cheaper price. Additionally, they work with Bose's Music app, allowing you to customize the sound to suit your preferences using its built-in EQ.

Battery life is also on point, with the headphones delivering up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. What's more, they offer fast charging—just a 15-minute top-up provides up to two and a half hours of listening time.

All in all, these QuietComfort headphones are the best choice if you want premium Bose cans but don't want to overspend on the flagship QuietComfort Ultra. And at their current price on Amazon, these are a steal. So, don't waste any more time and grab yours at a sweet discount now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
