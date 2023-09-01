The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are now even more tempting on Amazon
There are a few unique experiences in life, and one of them is getting a pair of high-end premium earbuds at a lower price. And guess what? You can enjoy this experience once again.
At this very moment, Amazon has Bose's high-end QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale with a nice 17% discount. This means you now have the chance to get a pair of these bad boys for $50 off their usual price if you act fast and take advantage of this deal.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are among the earbuds with the best ANC on the market. If you are looking for earphones that can mute the whole world and let you listen to Taylor Swift in peace, these are the earbuds you should go for.
In addition to their top-tier ANC, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II pack incredible sound. They even come with a feature called CustomTune, which allows them to adjust their sound to your ears. Moreover, the Bose Music app has EQ functionality, which you can use to tailor the sound of your earbuds entirely to your liking.
With amazing sound, incredible ANC, and pretty decent battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are just amazing earbuds that you definitely won't regret buying. Also, they are now even more tempting thanks to Amazon's current discount on them. This is why you should definitely grab a pair now, while they are still discounted on Amazon.
As for their battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. Add the case, and the listening time increases to 24 hours.
