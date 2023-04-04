Amazon has the extraordinary Bose QuietComfort Earbuds on sale at their lowest price ever





While something like the Galaxy S20 is evidently not among the best Android phones available in 2023, the 2020-released Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are arguably still worth taking into consideration... at the right price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 18 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, White Color $60 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





These are not the company's latest and greatest alternatives to Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2 , mind you, but with the QuietComfort Earbuds II normally fetching a whopping $299, we can totally understand why one would be inclined to "settle" for the older model at a new record high discount of 60 bucks from a $199 list price.





That massive markdown is only good for a white colorway on Amazon, with the e-commerce giant selling the black flavor at a much humbler $20 discount at the time of this writing and competing retailers like Best Buy listing the first-gen QuietComfort Earbuds as all out of stock in every single paint job.





Compared to both the first and second-gen AirPods Pros, many professional reviewers and regular users claim these bad boys offer superior noise cancellation technology and overall sound quality.





Of course, those are ultimately highly subjective assessments and comparisons, but there's clearly no denying that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds continue to defy their age to provide "world-class" noise cancelling abilities, high-fidelity audio, a simple yet stylish and super-comfy design, decent IPX4 water resistance, and excellent battery life starting at 6 hours of uninterrupted listening time and going up to as much as 18 hours when also considering the bundled wireless charging case.





Can you do better than this extremely well-reviewed wireless audio product? Absolutely, but probably not in the sub-$150 category, where the AirPods 3 come without active noise cancellation and something like Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is still out of reach.