Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Who needs earbuds when these Bose audio sunglasses are half price?

Accessories Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who needs earbuds when these Bose audio sunglasses are half price?
The sun is shining, and even though we're still some months away from summer, a pair of sunglasses is always handy! Now, how about a pair of audio sunglasses? Yeah, we know—it sounds like a gimmick, but it's actually a very nice idea, and if you still feel reluctant, this deal might change your mind.

Bose - Frames Soprano — Cat Eye Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses - Black

Exclusive Open Ear Audio technology Bose polarized lenses Tap, touch, swipe controls Advanced beamforming microphone array
$125 off (50%)
$124 50
$249
Buy at BestBuy

Bose - Frames Tenor — Rectangular Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses - Black

Exclusive Open Ear Audio technology Bose polarized lenses Tap, touch, swipe controls Advanced beamforming microphone array
$125 off (50%)
$124 50
$249
Buy at BestBuy


There are two models from the sound specialists at Bose that are half price for a limited time at Best Buy. The Bose Frames Tenor and Frames Soprano are down to just $124.50 from their regular $250 asking price.

As you might've guessed already, the Tenor is the male version (it's a high male voice), while the Soprano is the female model (although, if you think either of these would look good on you, why limit yourselves?).

These are great looking sunglasses with integrated open speakers and batteries, alongside touch controls. You can play your favorite music, answer calls, and get your smart assistant running—all in style and without anything stuck inside your ear.

These glasses also use Bose's polarizing lenses, which reduce glare, enhance visibility, and block up to 99% of UV rays. The battery lasts up to 5.5 hours and charges fully for about an hour. It's a very interesting product, and at that price, it might be your product. Don't wait too long, as it's a limited time deal!

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2: Premium flagship coming for the Pixel 7's head
Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2: Premium flagship coming for the Pixel 7's head
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless