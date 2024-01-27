Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

date 2024-01-27

Boost Mobile's new "Phone & Service" bundle saves customers up to $380

@cosminvasile
Boost Mobile announced an interesting deal that’s now available exclusively at Walmart. The carrier now offers customers a bundle including the Summit Flip feature phone and one full year of service for just $129.

According to Boost, those who decide to get the deal will save up to $380. The package also includes a pre-installed SIM card, and the full year of service features unlimited talk and text, as well as 3GB of data per month.

The Summit Flip is a prepaid phone that comes with dual 2.8-inch internal and external displays. It has a generous 2,000 mAh battery and a 5-megapixel camera. It’s mostly meant for budget conscious customers who’d rather go for a minimalist phone than an advanced smartphone.

This also makes a great option for caregivers who want an easy way to stay in touch with loved ones. The Summit Flip is reliable and durable, with a simple design, as seen in the pictures below.

If you’re interested in getting Boost Mobile’s newly launched bundle, look for it at participating Walmart stores. You can also purchase this exclusive bundle via Walmart’s online store if you want.


