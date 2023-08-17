Power up your life anytime, anywhere with this portable Bluetti power station, now at its lowest price ever on Amazon

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With electricity outages happening more often nowadays, it’s vital to have a backup power supply. While big generators that can keep your fridge going for days are often way too bulky and heavy to carry around, other products like the Bluetti EB3A are ideal for home use and off-grid adventures alike. Incidentally, the Bluetti portable power station is now handsomely discounted at Amazon, offered at an impressive 40% off its price tag.

With such a massive price drop, the Bluetti item lands at its best price ever at Amazon. However, there’s no denying that, with only 268Wh capacity, the power station might not be everyone’s cup of tea. On the bright side, another Bluetti power station is available at a discounted price at Walmart: the Bluetti EB55. This portable power station is now some $160 off its price tag, and it’s big enough to power mini-freezers with its 537Wh capacity.

The Bluetti EB3A power station is an amazing 40% off its price tag at Amazon

The Bluetti EB3A is a small and compact portable power station that can help you in power outages or enable you to stay connected on your off-grid adventures. It has a 268Wh capacity and comes with a standard nine outlets, including a Qi wireless charging pad. Get it today at its best price ever on Amazon, and you'll receive a free car charging cable.
$140 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Bluetti EB55 portable power station, 537Wh capacity: now 30% off at Walmart

The Bluetti EB55 is for those demanding a more powerful item to handle their off-grid adventures. This solar generator is capable of handling various appliances and tech items, such as phones, projectors, mini freezers, and more. With a lunchbox-sized design and a weight of just 16.5 lbs, this item gives you unrivaled power freedom, and it can now be yours at a much better price!
$160 off (30%)
$369 99
$529 99
Buy at Walmart

Amazon gives you an incredible gift if you pick the Bluetti EB3A. Currently, the power station comes with a FREE car charging cable included in the box. The cord will allow you to power up your vehicle. Moreover, the retailer throws an extra 5% on two select Bluetti portable power stations. So, if you need not one but a couple of products, you might appreciate the additional discount.

The Bluetti EB3A is a small, portable power station designed to meet your basic power needs. Its size makes it very compact, with a weight of just 10.1 lbs. The product features what’s called pretty much a ‘standard’ array of ports, showcasing some nine outlets to handle your most essential devices on the go or provide a backup power supply during an outage. We like that Bluetti added a couple of AC outlets to this item and even a Qi wireless charging pad.

If you aren’t quite sure what this 268.8Wh battery offers, it can charge your Apple iPhone 25 times, run a mini fridge for over 3 hours, power up a 20W fan for about 11 hours, keep a 5W light going some 30 hours, etc. As you can see, even though it’s small and compact, it packs a punch (all the more so at this fantastic price.)

What happens once it’s out of power? You can turbocharge it via the 430W AC input in just one hour. However, you’d have to enable the turbocharging mode via the Bluetti app. In addition, the Bluetti EB3A is compatible with solar panels, which might be a better option for people living in regions with regular power outages.

