Bluetooth 6.0 goes officially, here are all the new features and improvements

Bluetooth 6.0 | Image credit: Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG)

Bluetooth 6.0 brings a frame space update too. Previous versions of Bluetooth technology defined a constant value for the time that separates adjacent transmissions of packets in a connection event. This value had a fix value of 150 µs.However, Bluetooth 6.0’s frame space used in connection or with connected isochronous streams is negotiable and may be shorter or longer than 150 µs.Last but not least, the Isochronous Adaptation Layer (ISOAL), which makes it possible for larger data frames to be transmitted in smaller link-layer packets, has been improved in Bluetooth 6.0 by defining new framing mode that reduces latency and improves reliability.