Bluetooth 6.0 goes officially, here are all the new features and improvements
Up Next:
Bluetooth 6.0 has just been introduced by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). The new technology brings new features and a handful of improvements, including Bluetooth Channel Sounding, decision-based advertising filtering, monitoring advertisers, and a frame space update.
Overall, Bluetooth 6.0 is more reliable and secure than any of the previous standards. It promises to offer an improved users experience and a lot more utility for app developers.
Another new feature included in Bluetooth 6.0 is decision-based advertising filtering, which allows a scanning device to use the content of a packet received on a primary advertising channel to decide if it should scan for related packets on the secondary channels.
Bluetooth 6.0 brings a frame space update too. Previous versions of Bluetooth technology defined a constant value for the time that separates adjacent transmissions of packets in a connection event. This value had a fix value of 150 µs.
However, Bluetooth 6.0’s frame space used in connection or with connected isochronous streams is negotiable and may be shorter or longer than 150 µs.
Last but not least, the Isochronous Adaptation Layer (ISOAL), which makes it possible for larger data frames to be transmitted in smaller link-layer packets, has been improved in Bluetooth 6.0 by defining new framing mode that reduces latency and improves reliability.
Overall, Bluetooth 6.0 is more reliable and secure than any of the previous standards. It promises to offer an improved users experience and a lot more utility for app developers.
But let’s start with Bluetooth Channel Sounding, a brand-new feature that adds a solid layer of security, ensuring that only authorized users within specified range can unlock doors or access secure areas.
Another new feature included in Bluetooth 6.0 is decision-based advertising filtering, which allows a scanning device to use the content of a packet received on a primary advertising channel to decide if it should scan for related packets on the secondary channels.
This leads to a major improvement of the scanning efficiency because it reduces the time spent scanning on the secondary channels that might not contain PDUs relevant to the app.
Bluetooth 6.0 | Image credit: Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG)
Bluetooth 6.0 brings a frame space update too. Previous versions of Bluetooth technology defined a constant value for the time that separates adjacent transmissions of packets in a connection event. This value had a fix value of 150 µs.
However, Bluetooth 6.0’s frame space used in connection or with connected isochronous streams is negotiable and may be shorter or longer than 150 µs.
Last but not least, the Isochronous Adaptation Layer (ISOAL), which makes it possible for larger data frames to be transmitted in smaller link-layer packets, has been improved in Bluetooth 6.0 by defining new framing mode that reduces latency and improves reliability.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: