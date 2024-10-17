Blackmagic Camera 1.4 adds support for Xperia, Oppo devices, Bluetooth mics, and more

Audio monitoring while recording

Support for Bluetooth microphones

Support for Tentacle Sync for recording timecode sync

Recording bitrate options for H.264 and H.265 codecs

Support for compatible Oppo devices

Support for Sony Xperia series 1, 5 and Pro-I devices

General performance and stability improvements





The Blackmagic Camera 1.4 update with its added support for Sony Xperia and Oppo devices, along with Bluetooth microphone connectivity, makes the app even more versatile. The ability to adjust the recording bitrate is also a welcome addition, as it gives users more control over the quality and size of their video files. While the Tentacle Sync support may not be relevant to all users, it's a valuable feature for professionals. Overall, this update makes the Blackmagic Camera app a more compelling option for Android users looking for a powerful and versatile video camera app.