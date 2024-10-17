See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Blackmagic Camera 1.4 adds support for Xperia, Oppo devices, Bluetooth mics, and more

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps
An image of the Blackmagic camera app being used on an Android
The Blackmagic Camera 1.4 update is now available for Android, bringing support for Sony Xperia and Oppo devices, along with Bluetooth microphone connectivity. Since its launch earlier this year, the third-party camera app has seen numerous helpful updates.

The Blackmagic Camera 1.4 update was announced by the official Blackmagic account on Threads. It expands the app's compatibility to more Android phones, including Sony Xperia 1, 5, and Pro-I devices, and "compatible Oppo devices." While Blackmagic doesn't specify which Oppo phones are supported, it's likely that most recent flagship models will be able to use the app.



One of the major changes in Blackmagic Camera 1.4 is the ability to use paired Bluetooth microphones as audio sources within the app. This feature was previously limited to wired audio systems. Now, users have the option to use other audio sources, including lavalier mics and potentially even in-ear earbuds. To complement this, audio monitoring is also available while recording.

Another significant change is the addition of support for Tentacle Sync when using timecode sync. This Bluetooth tool synchronizes the in-camera audio with external audio recorders, which can be particularly useful for professional shoots.

The update also includes the ability to set the recording bitrate when using H.264 and H.265 codecs. This feature allows users to adjust the bitrate for better quality footage or to save space, which is particularly useful for those recording to external devices like SD cards and SSDs.

Here's a summary of the new features in Blackmagic Camera 1.4 that are rolling out now via the Google Play Store.
  • Audio monitoring while recording
  • Support for Bluetooth microphones
  • Support for Tentacle Sync for recording timecode sync  
  • Recording bitrate options for H.264 and H.265 codecs
  • Support for compatible Oppo devices
  • Support for Sony Xperia series 1, 5 and Pro-I devices
  • General performance and stability improvements

The Blackmagic Camera 1.4 update with its added support for Sony Xperia and Oppo devices, along with Bluetooth microphone connectivity, makes the app even more versatile. The ability to adjust the recording bitrate is also a welcome addition, as it gives users more control over the quality and size of their video files. While the Tentacle Sync support may not be relevant to all users, it's a valuable feature for professionals. Overall, this update makes the Blackmagic Camera app a more compelling option for Android users looking for a powerful and versatile video camera app.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless