Blackmagic Camera 1.4 adds support for Xperia, Oppo devices, Bluetooth mics, and more

The Blackmagic Camera 1.4 update was announced by the official Blackmagic account on Threads. It expands the app's compatibility to more Android phones , including Sony Xperia 1, 5, and Pro-I devices, and "compatible Oppo devices." While Blackmagic doesn't specify which Oppo phones are supported, it's likely that most recent flagship models will be able to use the app.

Audio monitoring while recording

Support for Bluetooth microphones

Support for Tentacle Sync for recording timecode sync

Recording bitrate options for H.264 and H.265 codecs

Support for compatible Oppo devices

Support for Sony Xperia series 1, 5 and Pro-I devices

General performance and stability improvements





The Blackmagic Camera 1.4 update with its added support for Sony Xperia and Oppo devices, along with Bluetooth microphone connectivity, makes the app even more versatile. The ability to adjust the recording bitrate is also a welcome addition, as it gives users more control over the quality and size of their video files. While the Tentacle Sync support may not be relevant to all users, it's a valuable feature for professionals. Overall, this update makes the Blackmagic Camera app a more compelling option for Android users looking for a powerful and versatile video camera app.

One of the major changes in Blackmagic Camera 1.4 is the ability to use paired Bluetooth microphones as audio sources within the app. This feature was previously limited to wired audio systems. Now, users have the option to use other audio sources, including lavalier mics and potentially even in-ear earbuds. To complement this, audio monitoring is also available while recording.Another significant change is the addition of support for Tentacle Sync when using timecode sync. This Bluetooth tool synchronizes the in-camera audio with external audio recorders, which can be particularly useful for professional shoots.The update also includes the ability to set the recording bitrate when using H.264 and H.265 codecs. This feature allows users to adjust the bitrate for better quality footage or to save space, which is particularly useful for those recording to external devices like SD cards and SSDs.Here's a summary of the new features in Blackmagic Camera 1.4 that are rolling out now via the Google Play Store