Blackmagic Camera 1.4 adds support for Xperia, Oppo devices, Bluetooth mics, and more
Up Next:
The Blackmagic Camera 1.4 update is now available for Android, bringing support for Sony Xperia and Oppo devices, along with Bluetooth microphone connectivity. Since its launch earlier this year, the third-party camera app has seen numerous helpful updates.
One of the major changes in Blackmagic Camera 1.4 is the ability to use paired Bluetooth microphones as audio sources within the app. This feature was previously limited to wired audio systems. Now, users have the option to use other audio sources, including lavalier mics and potentially even in-ear earbuds. To complement this, audio monitoring is also available while recording.
Another significant change is the addition of support for Tentacle Sync when using timecode sync. This Bluetooth tool synchronizes the in-camera audio with external audio recorders, which can be particularly useful for professional shoots.
The update also includes the ability to set the recording bitrate when using H.264 and H.265 codecs. This feature allows users to adjust the bitrate for better quality footage or to save space, which is particularly useful for those recording to external devices like SD cards and SSDs.
Here's a summary of the new features in Blackmagic Camera 1.4 that are rolling out now via the Google Play Store.
The Blackmagic Camera 1.4 update was announced by the official Blackmagic account on Threads. It expands the app's compatibility to more Android phones, including Sony Xperia 1, 5, and Pro-I devices, and "compatible Oppo devices." While Blackmagic doesn't specify which Oppo phones are supported, it's likely that most recent flagship models will be able to use the app.
One of the major changes in Blackmagic Camera 1.4 is the ability to use paired Bluetooth microphones as audio sources within the app. This feature was previously limited to wired audio systems. Now, users have the option to use other audio sources, including lavalier mics and potentially even in-ear earbuds. To complement this, audio monitoring is also available while recording.
Another significant change is the addition of support for Tentacle Sync when using timecode sync. This Bluetooth tool synchronizes the in-camera audio with external audio recorders, which can be particularly useful for professional shoots.
The update also includes the ability to set the recording bitrate when using H.264 and H.265 codecs. This feature allows users to adjust the bitrate for better quality footage or to save space, which is particularly useful for those recording to external devices like SD cards and SSDs.
Here's a summary of the new features in Blackmagic Camera 1.4 that are rolling out now via the Google Play Store.
- Audio monitoring while recording
- Support for Bluetooth microphones
- Support for Tentacle Sync for recording timecode sync
- Recording bitrate options for H.264 and H.265 codecs
- Support for compatible Oppo devices
- Support for Sony Xperia series 1, 5 and Pro-I devices
- General performance and stability improvements
The Blackmagic Camera 1.4 update with its added support for Sony Xperia and Oppo devices, along with Bluetooth microphone connectivity, makes the app even more versatile. The ability to adjust the recording bitrate is also a welcome addition, as it gives users more control over the quality and size of their video files. While the Tentacle Sync support may not be relevant to all users, it's a valuable feature for professionals. Overall, this update makes the Blackmagic Camera app a more compelling option for Android users looking for a powerful and versatile video camera app.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: