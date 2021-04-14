Mighty DOOM brings demon-slaying carnage to your phone
And because everything has to be mobile these days, Bethesda has released a DOOM spin-off for smartphones. The game is called Mighty DOOM and brings the demon-slaying carnage straight to your phone.
There’s a fusion mechanic that upgrades your equipment and allows you to craft legendary gear. The gameplay itself is fairly simple - you move your character with one hand and tap-to-shoot.
The game is free but for the moment it’s available only on the Android Early Access program. You can check it out on Google Play if you meet the requirements. Given the state of development of the game, we expect a full release very soon. There's no information about a potential iOS port at this moment.