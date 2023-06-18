Best Google Pixel 7a Fast Chargers
Google has launched the newest iteration of its midrange wonder - the Google Pixel 7a. The latter offers unparalleled value for money and, despite the slightly higher price tag, is still one of the best smartphone money can buy, if you do not want to splurge on a flagship.
However, there is one thing you should keep in mind. Despite the $50 price hike, Google is still selling the Pixel 7a without a charger in the box. Hence, unless you are fine with having to rely exclusively on a USB-C port for charging your new device, odds are, you are going to need a power adapter.
Nevertheless, if you need help picking one for yourself out of the countless options available, we have compiled a selection of our personal favorites below. There is a little something for everyone, so at least one of the adapters on this list should suit your needs perfectly. Without further ado, let us begin.
All of the power adapters on this list are excellent and you would not go wrong with any of them. That being said, this selection is by no means exhaustive, and there are countless other chargers you can choose from.
So long as they (1) are manufactured by a reputable brand, (2) can facilitate charging speeds of 18W or more, and (3) support USB-C Power Delivery 3.0, they should be able to do the job just fine.
But what exactly should you be looking for when buying a charger? For reference, the Pixel 7a supports wired fast charging at up to 18W and is compatible with USB-C power delivery 3.0. This means that most universal USB-C power adapters from reputable manufacturers should work just fine.
Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro)The all-around best option
If you are looking for a minimalistic solution to your charging problem, look no further than the Anker 511 Nano Pro Charger. It may technically be one of the company’s entry-level options, but it offers plenty of bang for your buck. It can accommodate charging speeds of up to 20W, which is more than the 18W maximum that the Pixel 7a can support.
Additionally, being an Anker power adapter, it comes equipped with a wide array of sophisticated safety features, ensuring that heat will never be an issue. Also, did we mention just how compact the charger is? With such exceptional build quality, customization options, affordable price point, and a 18-month-long warranty, there is nothing more we can ask from the Anker 511 Charger.
Anker 521 Charger (Nano Pro)Because 2 is better than 1
If you want something less minimalistic, however, we would understand. Sometimes, one port is simply not enough. This is where the Anker 521 (Nano Pro) comes in. It has (almost) all of the benefits of the already exceptional Anker 511, but offers an additional USB-C port as well. This allows you to either charge two devices simultaneously at 20W, or a single one at 40W.
It costs almost twice as much as the ultra-affordable Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro), but you are getting twice as much power, so it seems like a logical trade-off. The only real downside is that the Anker 521 Charger is somewhat bulkier than its smaller brother, which could be a nuisance when traveling.
Spigen ArcStation Pro 40W Wall ChargerMore Power is Never Bad
This is the second 40W charging adapter on this list to feature 2 USB-C ports, rather than 1. So what exactly makes this Spigen charger worth the extra money? Actually, unlike the Anker 521, the Spigen ArcStation Pro 40W Wall Charger can facilitate speeds of up to 30W when a single device is being charged.
This means it is on par with the Anker 521 when you are charging two devices at once, but it is a better option if you have another tech product that can benefit from the additional power. If said selling point matters to you, perhaps the Spigen ArcStation Pro 40W Wall Charger might be worth a look.
Google 30W USB-C Power AdapterThe Google Charger
If the Google Pixel 7a did come with a charger, it would probably be the Google 30W USB-C Power Adapter. This is Google’s proprietary power adapter and it does not offer anything exceptional per se (despite being on the pricier side for what it does). Nevertheless, if you want to stick to Google, this is the right option for you.
Which charger should I buy?
All of the power adapters on this list are excellent and you would not go wrong with any of them. That being said, this selection is by no means exhaustive, and there are countless other chargers you can choose from.
So long as they (1) are manufactured by a reputable brand, (2) can facilitate charging speeds of 18W or more, and (3) support USB-C Power Delivery 3.0, they should be able to do the job just fine.
