Best Google Pixel 7a Fast Chargers

Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro) The Nano Pro tiny charger from Anker has made a name for itself throughout the years. It will charge your phone at 20W, comes in a super travel-friendly size, and comes in a bunch of nice colors.



If you want something less minimalistic, however, we would understand. Sometimes, one port is simply not enough. This is where the Anker 521 (Nano Pro) comes in. It has (almost) all of the benefits of the already exceptional Anker 511, but offers an additional USB-C port as well. This allows you to either charge two devices simultaneously at 20W, or a single one at 40W.



It costs almost twice as much as the ultra-affordable Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro), but you are getting twice as much power, so it seems like a logical trade-off. The only real downside is that the Anker 521 Charger is somewhat bulkier than its smaller brother, which could be a nuisance when traveling.



This is the second 40W charging adapter on this list to feature 2 USB-C ports, rather than 1. So what exactly makes this Spigen charger worth the extra money? Actually, unlike the Anker 521, the Spigen ArcStation Pro 40W Wall Charger can facilitate speeds of up to 30W when a single device is being charged.



This means it is on par with the Anker 521 when you are charging two devices at once, but it is a better option if you have another tech product that can benefit from the additional power. If said selling point matters to you, perhaps the Spigen ArcStation Pro 40W Wall Charger might be worth a look.

If the Google Pixel 7a did come with a charger, it would probably be the Google 30W USB-C Power Adapter. This is Google's proprietary power adapter and it does not offer anything exceptional per se (despite being on the pricier side for what it does). Nevertheless, if you want to stick to Google, this is the right option for you.

Which charger should I buy?

All of the power adapters on this list are excellent and you would not go wrong with any of them. That being said, this selection is by no means exhaustive, and there are countless other chargers you can choose from.



So long as they (1) are manufactured by a reputable brand, (2) can facilitate charging speeds of 18W or more, and (3) support USB-C Power Delivery 3.0, they should be able to do the job just fine.

If you are looking for a minimalistic solution to your charging problem, look no further than the Anker 511 Nano Pro Charger. It may technically be one of the company's entry-level options, but it offers plenty of bang for your buck. It can accommodate charging speeds of up to 20W, which is more than the 18W maximum that the Pixel 7a can support. Additionally, being an Anker power adapter, it comes equipped with a wide array of sophisticated safety features, ensuring that heat will never be an issue. Also, did we mention just how compact the charger is? With such exceptional build quality, customization options, affordable price point, and a 18-month-long warranty, there is nothing more we can ask from the Anker 511 Charger.