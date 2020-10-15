10 best RPG games for Android and iOS
These days, smartphones are getting increasingly better at playing games. You can go through a presentation of a new phone without seeing something about the great gaming experience it provides. And although mobile games still carry a certain stigma, there are some quality ones that are worth checking out.
AnimA
Let’s get right right into it with the first game, AnimA, a game for those that can’t wait for Diablo: Immortal to come out. It feels very similar: dark, gloomy levels, gothic architecture and all sorts of wicked enemies.
You start with barely anything and fight your way to new skills, stronger armor and powerful weapons, just the way it should be. The game looks and sounds great and if you’re looking to scratch your Diablo itch on a mobile phone, there’s no better way to do it right now.
RAID Shadow Legends
The game has over 25 million downloads and over a million people that play it every single day. With tons of tips and tutorials on YouTube, Discord, Twitch and Reddit, if you need help, you will surely find an answer to your questions on every platform.
To get going with Raid we have a special offer for new players with an exclusive welcome pack, check out the video above to find out all about it!
Eternity Legends
We’re starting with something more casual. Eternity Legends is a very straightforward game, both literally and figuratively. The levels are linear and don’t offer much room to roam around so you can focus on fighting the enemies that must be killed before you can move on. You have your basic attack and three abilities with a cooldown. As expected, you can unlock different heroes and upgrades throughout the game and become more powerful as you grind on. There are different game modes you can choose from, including the Global Boss mode which puts you in a party with other players to face a challenging enemy.
Eternity Legends has pleasant, colorful graphics that make it a joy to look at without it being too demanding on your phone.
Trial of Fate
Anime-style design is quite popular among mobile RPG games, so it’s not surprising that the second game on our list is part of that group. While Trial of Fate includes classic manga characters in the cut scenes and dialogues, the gameplay graphics are of the more typical cartoony 3D type. The characters in this game are called Godesses and as you can probably guess, they’re all female. With unique stories and abilities, they offer diverse gameplay. Speaking of gameplay, it’s separated in stages in which your team of goddesses must fight against enemies that become stronger as you progress through the game. Of course, your characters are getting more powerful as well and you’ll be able to use their ultimate skills when in a pinch.
Lego Legacy
Between battles, you assemble popular sets with parts you unlock while playing and customize your team. There is plenty of extra stuff to unlock, but like most mobile games, it either takes time or money, so be prepared.
LifeAfter
Hundred Soul
Knighthood
Switching gears once more, we reach another casual RPG: Knighthood. This game is designed for portrait mode, which means you can easily play it one-handed. What’s more casual than that? Knighthood has really cool, stylized graphics that make playing the game quite enjoyable. You can customize the looks of your knight and explore different parts of the world, from dungeons to mountains, completing missions and gaining experience. As with any RPG, there’s loot to be found and powerful items to equip, but all in due time.
For fights, the game is using a turn-based combat system, which means you can stop playing at any point and tend to your real-life duties without the fear of dying in-game.
Dragalia Lost
Sky: Children of the Light
Sky: Children of the Light is a title you might be familiar with from one of our previous compilations. But hey, a good game is a good game! And this one is among the best. It might not have the best graphics, but the visuals compensate with creativity and style. You have an amazing open world at your disposal that easily rivals some console titles. If you’re looking for a high-paced, action-packed RPG, this game is not for you. Its soothing and relaxing atmosphere is meant to take your mind off the daily grind and into a magical world. It’s not often you get such a well thought out and executed game on mobile and for that, it deserves recognition. If you haven’t played it yet, well, what are you waiting for? Go try it out!