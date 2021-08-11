Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally official, and it has an updated design, new hardware and software, and it is now cheaper than ever. Samsung has improved the device over its predecessors with the hopes that this phone will finally bring foldable devices to the masses. If you are planning on buying the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 you will find the best deals and information on pricing and preorders here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price


Samsung has managed to do what people asked for - reduce the price of its top-notch foldable device. The new foldable phone’s price starts at $1799, with it already available to preorder at the company's website. If you want to learn more about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 make sure to check out our hands-on too.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in two storage options:
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $1799.99
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage: $1899.99

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available in three colors - Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. Note that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 does not support expandable storage, so make sure you choose the right storage version for you. Deliveries will start August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals and preorder


Samsung.com


The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available to preorder at the company's website. There is already a deal on the 256GB of storage version, which is currently $100 off. You can also get up to $600 discount if you trade-in an eligible device with your purchase. There is also the option to trade-in up to 4 eligible devices for the Z Fold 3. Deliveries start on August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB, w/trade-in, or get $200 Samsung gift certificate without

$600 off (33%) Trade-in Gift
$1199 99
$1799 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

w/ trade-in and $100 Samsung credit for free 512GB upgrade

$700 off (37%) Trade-in Gift
$1199 99
$1899 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Amazon


Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also available to preorder at Amazon. Currently the foldable phone is offered only in its 256GB of storage variant. Deliveries start on August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB

Pre-order at Amazon

BestBuy


You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at BestBuy too. The foldable phone is offered in both its 256 and 512GB storage versions. Deliveries start on August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256 or 512GB of storage

$1799 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

BestBuy is also offering the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an AT&T plan for 22% off the foldable phone's retail price. The offer is for both storage versions of the device. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

With AT&T Installment Plan

$11 off (22%)
$38 88 /mo
$50
Pre-order at BestBuy

The retailer is offering the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a T-Mobile plan as well. If purchased with a new carrier plan the phone gets a 22% discount. The offer is for all storage versions of the phone.

Verizon


If you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from Verizon you get a free S Pen and Flip Cover bundle. All of the storage versions are available at the carrier. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Free S Pen and Flip Cover

$59 99 /mo
Pre-order at Verizon



Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
$1000off $800 Special Samsung 22%off $58 Special BestBuy 22%off $39 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

