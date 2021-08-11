Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy

Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy0
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price
Samsung has managed to do what people asked for - reduce the price of its top-notch foldable device. The new foldable phone’s price starts at $1799, with it already available to preorder at the company's website. If you want to learn more about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 make sure to check out our hands-on too.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in two storage options:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $1799.99
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage: $1899.99
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available in three colors - Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. Note that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 does not support expandable storage, so make sure you choose the right storage version for you. Deliveries will start August 27.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals and preorder
Samsung.com
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available to preorder at the company's website. There is already a deal on the 256GB of storage version, which is currently $100 off. You can also get up to $600 discount if you trade-in an eligible device with your purchase. There is also the option to trade-in up to 4 eligible devices for the Z Fold 3. Deliveries start on August 27.
Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also available to preorder at Amazon. Currently the foldable phone is offered only in its 256GB of storage variant. Deliveries start on August 27.
BestBuy
You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at BestBuy too. The foldable phone is offered in both its 256 and 512GB storage versions. Deliveries start on August 27.
BestBuy is also offering the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an AT&T plan for 22% off the foldable phone's retail price. The offer is for both storage versions of the device.
The retailer is offering the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a T-Mobile plan as well. If purchased with a new carrier plan the phone gets a 22% discount. The offer is for all storage versions of the phone.