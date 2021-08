Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $1799.99

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage: $1899.99



You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at BestBuy too. The foldable phone is offered in both its 256 and 512GB storage versions. Deliveries start on August 27. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256 or 512GB of storage $1799 99 Pre-order at BestBuy



BestBuy is also offering the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an AT&T plan for 22% off the foldable phone's retail price. The offer is for both storage versions of the device. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 With AT&T Installment Plan $11 off (22%) $38 88 /mo $50 Pre-order at BestBuy

The retailer is offering the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a T-Mobile plan as well. If purchased with a new carrier plan the phone gets a 22% discount. The offer is for all storage versions of the phone. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 With Sprint Monthly Installments $17 off (22%) $58 33 /mo $75 Pre-order at BestBuy

If you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from Verizon you get a free S Pen and Flip Cover bundle. All of the storage versions are available at the carrier.









The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally official, and it has an updated design, new hardware and software, and it is now cheaper than ever. Samsung has improved the device over its predecessors with the hopes that this phone will finally bring foldable devices to the masses. If you are planning on buying the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 you will find the best deals and information on pricing and preorders here.Samsung has managed to do what people asked for - reduce the price of its top-notch foldable device. The new foldable phone’s price starts at $1799, with it already available to preorder at the company's website. If you want to learn more about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 make sure to check out our hands-on too.