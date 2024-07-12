Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series replacement bands and straps
The Galaxy Watch 7 is finally here, and it's a great piece of engineering right there on your wrist. But smartwatches are not just technological masterpieces. We shouldn't forget that for many people out there, a smartwatch is also a fashion statement, and an accessory to complement their style.

Good news! One of the best features of the Galaxy Watch 7 is that both size variants, the 40mm and the 44mm, take regular 20mm and 22mm quick release straps and bands. And this extends to bands and straps outside Samsung's own accessory offerings.

You can get a wide variety of third-party bands for your new Galaxy Watch 7, and today we're going to offer you some really interesting and stylish options, as well as sporty, rugged ones, metal classics, and quirky modern watch bands.

Can you use bands from older Galaxy Watch models with the Galaxy Watch 7?


As a matter of fact, yes! Most of the bands and straps available for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 models should work with the Galaxy Watch 7. Just don't forget to check out the sizes, and be a bit more careful when it comes to metal bands, as they might be a tight fit sometimes and scratch the lugs. You shouldn't have problems with soft bands such as silicone, fabric, or eco leather ones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 replacement bands and straps:

Galaxy Watch 7 Fabric Band by Samsung


Let's start by taking a look at some Galaxy Watch 7 bands by Samsung. There's nothing wrong with opting to stay inside the ecosystem, there are some really cool choices there to be had. The Fabric Band is one of them, it's really comfortable and lightweight. This band is made of recycled materials and comes in three very cool colors - pink-white, wine, and green.

Galaxy Watch 7 Fabric Band by Samsung

With its slim and comfortable design, the Fabric Band provides a sleek look and will make you forget you're even wearing it Indulge in unrivaled comfort all day long
$49 99
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy Watch 7 Athleisure Band by Samsung


Despite its strange name, this Galaxy Watch 7 band is a real treat for the wrist. It combines a stylish yet sporty look with a soft, silk-like feeling on the wrist. It comes with a classic buckle mechanism, and it is available in three fresh colors - green, silver, and sky blue.

Galaxy Watch 7 Athleisure Band by Samsung

The fashionable Athleisure Band is designed to provide a tough but soft feel. The band is available in multiple colors and features an extra long design, so it can be worn over clothing, as well as a double loop for a secure fit
$69 99
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy Watch 7 Sport Band by Samsung


This is the band that comes with the watch, but if you fancy a different color, you can choose from a total of five - green, orange, silver, cream, and dark gray. It's a classic silicone strap that's durable, easy to put on, and reasonably affordable.

Galaxy Watch 7 Sport Band by Samsung

Whether you are hitting the gym or going for a run, the Sport Band comes in a range of colors to mix or match with your outfit.
$49 99
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy Watch Hybrid Eco Leather Band by Samsung


This Galaxy Watch 7 strap lets you stay with Samsung and get the leathery treatment for your newly acquired wearable. Crafted using a blend of FKM and material partially derived from plant-based sources, this band is great for the eco-conscious, and it's also available with a classic buckle or a quick-release one.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6, 5, 4 Series Hybrid Eco Leather Band

Crafted using a blend of FKM and material partially derived from plant-based sources, the Hybrid Eco-Leather Band is both durable and environmentally conscious
$8 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


pitaka Watch Band for Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5


Fancy some carbon fiber on your wrist? Pitaka has got you covered. Don't mind that this band is listed as compatible with the Watch 6, 5, and 4. It will fit the Galaxy Watch 7, no problem. The carbon fiber links are super-light, hypoallergenic, and also very hard. The magnetic clasp is easy to use, and taking off the watch is just a breeze. This band is on the dearer side of things, but you get 100% real carbon fiber, and it goes with the unique styling too.

pitaka Watch Band for Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5 Band

Each link is crafted from environmental-friendly carbon fiber. This Galaxy Watch band is exquisite and skin-friendly, offering unparalleled breathability and long-lasting durability.
$10 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon


SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Galaxy Watch 6


If you're worried about the safety of your new Galaxy Watch 7, and want to turn it into a more rugged watch (without the price tag of the Ultra), this SUPCASE package might be the right for you. It's a rugged case and strap for your watch, and it exceeds military-grade standards for drop and shock protection. Last but not least, this Galaxy Watch 7 case/band is very affordable as well.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Galaxy Watch 6/5/4

UB Pro bumper creates rugged shock absorption and a raised bezel to protect screen from damage
Buy at Amazon


Spigen Modern Fit Designed For Samsung Galaxy Watch 7


The good old metal link watch band is back, and you can get one for your Galaxy Watch 7 if you fancy that specific style. It's made from stainless steel, it offers an easily adjustable clasp, and it also comes in three finishes - classic gray, gold, and black. Have we mentioned the price? It's extremely affordable for the quality it offers.

Spigen Modern Fit Designed For Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Made of premium stainless steel for extra durability, Modern design with a timeless style, Easy adjustable band for desired fit, Metal clasp provides quick and secure closure
Buy at Amazon


Conclusion


This concludes our Galaxy Watch 7 band pick, but the article is far from finished. New bands and straps are going to pop up inevitably, and we'll make sure to add them to the list, so you can have a variety of styles for your newly bought gem. So, be sure to check back regularly to get the best Galaxy Watch 7 bands available on the market.
Recommended Stories

