The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series replacement bands and straps
The Galaxy Watch 7 is finally here, and it's a great piece of engineering right there on your wrist. But smartwatches are not just technological masterpieces. We shouldn't forget that for many people out there, a smartwatch is also a fashion statement, and an accessory to complement their style.
Good news! One of the best features of the Galaxy Watch 7 is that both size variants, the 40mm and the 44mm, take regular 20mm and 22mm quick release straps and bands. And this extends to bands and straps outside Samsung's own accessory offerings.
As a matter of fact, yes! Most of the bands and straps available for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 models should work with the Galaxy Watch 7. Just don't forget to check out the sizes, and be a bit more careful when it comes to metal bands, as they might be a tight fit sometimes and scratch the lugs. You shouldn't have problems with soft bands such as silicone, fabric, or eco leather ones.
Let's start by taking a look at some Galaxy Watch 7 bands by Samsung. There's nothing wrong with opting to stay inside the ecosystem, there are some really cool choices there to be had. The Fabric Band is one of them, it's really comfortable and lightweight. This band is made of recycled materials and comes in three very cool colors - pink-white, wine, and green.
Despite its strange name, this Galaxy Watch 7 band is a real treat for the wrist. It combines a stylish yet sporty look with a soft, silk-like feeling on the wrist. It comes with a classic buckle mechanism, and it is available in three fresh colors - green, silver, and sky blue.
This is the band that comes with the watch, but if you fancy a different color, you can choose from a total of five - green, orange, silver, cream, and dark gray. It's a classic silicone strap that's durable, easy to put on, and reasonably affordable.
This Galaxy Watch 7 strap lets you stay with Samsung and get the leathery treatment for your newly acquired wearable. Crafted using a blend of FKM and material partially derived from plant-based sources, this band is great for the eco-conscious, and it's also available with a classic buckle or a quick-release one.
Fancy some carbon fiber on your wrist? Pitaka has got you covered. Don't mind that this band is listed as compatible with the Watch 6, 5, and 4. It will fit the Galaxy Watch 7, no problem. The carbon fiber links are super-light, hypoallergenic, and also very hard. The magnetic clasp is easy to use, and taking off the watch is just a breeze. This band is on the dearer side of things, but you get 100% real carbon fiber, and it goes with the unique styling too.
If you're worried about the safety of your new Galaxy Watch 7, and want to turn it into a more rugged watch (without the price tag of the Ultra), this SUPCASE package might be the right for you. It's a rugged case and strap for your watch, and it exceeds military-grade standards for drop and shock protection. Last but not least, this Galaxy Watch 7 case/band is very affordable as well.
The good old metal link watch band is back, and you can get one for your Galaxy Watch 7 if you fancy that specific style. It's made from stainless steel, it offers an easily adjustable clasp, and it also comes in three finishes - classic gray, gold, and black. Have we mentioned the price? It's extremely affordable for the quality it offers.
This concludes our Galaxy Watch 7 band pick, but the article is far from finished. New bands and straps are going to pop up inevitably, and we'll make sure to add them to the list, so you can have a variety of styles for your newly bought gem. So, be sure to check back regularly to get the best Galaxy Watch 7 bands available on the market.
Conclusion
This concludes our Galaxy Watch 7 band pick, but the article is far from finished. New bands and straps are going to pop up inevitably, and we'll make sure to add them to the list, so you can have a variety of styles for your newly bought gem. So, be sure to check back regularly to get the best Galaxy Watch 7 bands available on the market.
