Get a Galaxy S20 5G series or Galaxy Note20 5G series phone for up to $750 off at Best Buy
This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Black Friday has turned into Black November and everyone seems to be throwing their hat in the ring. Best Buy is up, too, with its offer on Samsung's best phones — the Galaxy S20 5G series and Galaxy Note 20 5G series.
Now, you can trade in your old device and get one of said phones on contract with a carrier for a grand discount of up to $750, with qualified activation and trade-in. This includes any phone — from the cheapest Galaxy S20 FE 5G to the behemoth Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.
The Galaxy S20 5G series consists of 4 devices. All of them have the same processor and gorgeous 120 Hz screens. They differ in size, cameras, and build:
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: a plastic back, flat screen (no curved sides), and a slightly downgraded camera, but starts at $699
- Galaxy S20 5G: the mainstream flagship, premium materials and cameras, starts at $999
- Galaxy S20+ 5G: the mainstream flagship, with a bigger screen, starts at $1,199
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: the biggest of them all, with a special 100x zoom camera, starts at $1,399
The Galaxy Note 20 5G series consists of two phones with the same processor, but slightly different beats:
- Galaxy Note 20 5G: plastic back, flat screen, Galaxy S20-like camera, 60 Hz screen, starts at $999
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: metal-and-glass, curved screen, refined camera (limited to 50x zoom), 120 Hz screen, starts at $1,299