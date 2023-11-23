The gargantuan Galaxy S23 Ultra at a magnificent discount! $300 off at Best Buy!

This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256 GB 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 MP main camera, 12 MP ultrawide, 3x zoom and 10x zoom lenses. 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512 GB 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 MP main camera, 12 MP ultrawide, 3x zoom and 10x zoom lenses. 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $300 off (22%) $1079 99 $1379 99 Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S23 Ultra

For $899.99, you get the base 256 GB storage variant, which should be plenty enough for most users. However, if you wish to upgrade, the 512 GB model is also $300 off, now landing at $1079.99.And make no mistake, this is a "Black Friday" deal through and through, meaning it will most probably be gone by the time this week ends.Samsung's flagships are among the most reliable Android smartphones you can buy. Not only do they come with super-advanced cameras, fast hardware, and big batteries — Samsung has recently committed to 4-year software upgrade plans for most of its smartphones. Meaning abought now should easily last you until 2027 (and get an extra year of security patches beyond that), and look stylish doing it!