The gargantuan Galaxy S23 Ultra at a magnificent discount! $300 off at Best Buy!

This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

It's Black Friday week, as we are headed for the tail end of November, and there are a ton of great deals to shop! Among them is Samsung's crown jewel — the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with its huge 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, quad cameras on the back, included S Pen, and a Qualcomm processor overclocked specifically for Galaxies. It is now $300 off for anyone, no strings attached!

Is this a big deal? We'd say so — Samsung's flagship typically gets around $200 off when there are no trade-ins or no contracts involved. So, this is easily among the best smartphone deals this Black Friday.

For $899.99, you get the base 256 GB storage variant, which should be plenty enough for most users. However, if you wish to upgrade, the 512 GB model is also $300 off, now landing at $1079.99.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256 GB

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 MP main camera, 12 MP ultrawide, 3x zoom and 10x zoom lenses. 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512 GB

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 MP main camera, 12 MP ultrawide, 3x zoom and 10x zoom lenses. 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
$300 off (22%)
$1079 99
$1379 99
Buy at BestBuy


And make no mistake, this is a "Black Friday" deal through and through, meaning it will most probably be gone by the time this week ends.

Samsung's flagships are among the most reliable Android smartphones you can buy. Not only do they come with super-advanced cameras, fast hardware, and big batteries — Samsung has recently committed to 4-year software upgrade plans for most of its smartphones. Meaning a Galaxy S23 Ultra bought now should easily last you until 2027 (and get an extra year of security patches beyond that), and look stylish doing it!

Best Buy makes it easy to nab this deal, with same-day delivery, next-day delivery, and curbside pickup options. But of course, you can visit on-location and have a chat with a specialist before making your final move, too!

