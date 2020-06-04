Best Buy has a cool trio of Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers on sale at hefty discounts
Smart speakers might be all the rage nowadays, but while decidedly convenient, the cheapest Amazon Echo and Nest (aka Google Home) models are not particularly good at playing high-quality audio.
Check out the Wonderboom 2 deal here
The most affordable such product on offer at Best Buy right now is a $69.99 Wonderboom 2, which would normally set you back $99.99 with a compact yet robust design, "surprisingly loud" sound, at least according to the portable speaker's manufacturers, up to 13 hours of battery life, and a proprietary technology dubbed Outdoor Boost that, well, boosts your music for outdoor listening.
Typically priced at $149.99, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is currently available for $79.99 after a close to 50 percent discount with up to 15 hours of battery life in tow, a taller and arguably sleeker design, a "balanced sound with deep bass" proposition, and improved Bluetooth range.
Check out the Boom 3 deal here
Last but definitely not least, the Megaboom 3 further upgrades the listening experience with "ultra powerful" audio technology and "thundering bass" while purportedly lasting a maximum of 20 hours between charges, all for the very reasonable price of $119.99, marked down from a $199.99 MSRP. Even better, Best Buy is throwing in a free Power Up charging dock enabling convenient wireless charging functionality on select Ultimate Ears speakers, which will save you an additional 40 bucks.
Check out the Megaboom 3 deal here
Naturally, the Megaboom 3 is the largest and heaviest of these three discounted models, tipping the scales at 925 grams compared to the 608-gram weight of the Boom 3 and 420 grams as far as the Wonderboom 2 is concerned.
The three actually have quite a few important things in common, including IP67 water and dust resistance and protection against drops on hard surfaces from medium height.