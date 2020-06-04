Best Buy has a cool trio of Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers on sale at hefty discounts









That means that if you're on a relatively tight budget and care primarily about sound quality as opposed to voice assistance, you should probably go for a good old fashioned "dumb" Bluetooth speaker. Of course, it's not easy to choose one of those either, but you're unlikely to go wrong with a deeply discounted Ultimate Ears device.













The most affordable such product on offer at Best Buy right now is a $69.99 Wonderboom 2, which would normally set you back $99.99 with a compact yet robust design, "surprisingly loud" sound, at least according to the portable speaker's manufacturers, up to 13 hours of battery life, and a proprietary technology dubbed Outdoor Boost that, well, boosts your music for outdoor listening.





Typically priced at $149.99, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is currently available for $79.99 after a close to 50 percent discount with up to 15 hours of battery life in tow, a taller and arguably sleeker design, a "balanced sound with deep bass" proposition, and improved Bluetooth range.













Last but definitely not least, the Megaboom 3 further upgrades the listening experience with "ultra powerful" audio technology and "thundering bass" while purportedly lasting a maximum of 20 hours between charges, all for the very reasonable price of $119.99, marked down from a $199.99 MSRP. Even better, Best Buy is throwing in a free Power Up charging dock enabling convenient wireless charging functionality on select Ultimate Ears speakers, which will save you an additional 40 bucks.













Naturally, the Megaboom 3 is the largest and heaviest of these three discounted models, tipping the scales at 925 grams compared to the 608-gram weight of the Boom 3 and 420 grams as far as the Wonderboom 2 is concerned.





The three actually have quite a few important things in common, including IP67 water and dust resistance and protection against drops on hard surfaces from medium height.