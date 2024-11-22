Apple Watch Black Friday 2024 deals: Save $80 on the Apple Watch SE 2 and more now!





Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other major carriers are offering discounts on the latest models.



For example, the perfectly capable Apple Watch SE 2 is experiencing its lowest price in 30 days at Amazon, discounted by $80.



If you're looking for a premium timepiece instead, you can now take advantage of $70 off on the Apple Watch Series 10 at Amazon. This discount is shaving off 16% of the price of this newly-released timepiece.



Older models such as the Apple Watch Series 9 are currently discounted by 15%, while rugged smartwatches, like the

Top 3 Black Friday Apple Watch deals



Save $80 on the Apple Watch SE 2 (lowest price at Amazon in the last 30 days!) Amazon has a generous offer on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation at the moment. The wearable is ideal if you want an Apple Watch at a more affordable price, without compromises on the most important features. The timepiece features heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring, alongside a variety of workout and health features. Act now! $80 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday deal: save $70 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's current premium smartwatch, released just a couple of months ago. This discount is for the 46mm version with GPS connectivity, which is the bigger version. Enjoy the exceptional iOS connectivity and a plethora of health and wellness-related features with a discount right now. $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS jusr $329 at Walmart The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm with GPS connectivity is now generously discounted at Walmart with this Black Friday deal. You can save $100 on this timepiece and get it for just under $330. For this price, this premium smartwatch is an amazing grab. Devices with such discounts usually run out of stock pretty quickly, so make your decision soon! $100 off (23%) $329 $429 Buy at Walmart





Jump to:





Apple Watch Series 10 deals











We have some great Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday promotions at this moment. Walmart's Black Friday deals are now live, so we have deals from there as well.



Apple Watch Series 10: save $70 at Amazon (lowest price in 30 days!) Enjoy the exceptional iOS ecosystem and a big range of health and wellness-related features with a discount right now. The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's current premium smartwatch, released alongside the new iPhones back in September. This discount is on the 42mm version with GPS connectivity. This epic Black Friday discount means that the Apple Watch Series 10 is seeing its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon, so don't miss out! $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 at Best Buy: $70 off + save up to $200 with trade in Best Buy is also matching Amazon with a hot discount on the Apple Watch Series 10. On top of that, the retailer is offering you a great promotion if you have an eligible trade-in device. Right now, you can save up to $200 with trade-in - the newer the device and the better its condition, the better the discount. With your purchase, you also get to enjoy 4 months of Apple Fitness+ and 3 months of Apple Music subscriptions for free. $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart: save $70 You can save $70 now on the newest Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart thanks to this epic Black Friday deal. Walmart has also launched its official Black Friday discounts and is matching Amazon and Best Buy's offer. Enjoy a big and bright screen, advanced health insights and innovative safety features. Of course, as with any Apple Watch, the Apple ecosystem connectivity is top notch as well. $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at Walmart







The Apple Watch Series 10 just got announced back in September. Usually the newest models don't get the biggest discounts. However, it's likely we may see something sweet for this timepiece during Black Friday 2024, so stay tuned!





Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deals





Enjoy the Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday deals and the amazing Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday promotions that are live right now ahead of the official date of the shopping event.







Apple Watch Series 9 41mm now discounted by $60 at Amazon Enjoy a generous $60 off on the Apple Watch Series 9 41mm from Amazon right now. The smartwatch is with GPS connectivity, and multiple different color options are sporting different discounts at the moment. The Series 9 may be a year older, but Apple devices are known for their longevity and this timepiece is not an exception to that rule. Supported for years to come and as fast as all smartwatches on the market, the Series 9 is a great choice, especially with this deal. $60 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: save $60 right now at Best Buy The smaller version of the Apple Watch Series 9, the 41mm one, is also discounted at Best Buy at the moment. The retailer is giving you $60 off right now on this exceptional timepiece. This is the same discount as the one Amazon is giving for the timepiece at the moment. You can save more if you trade in a similar device in good condition. $60 off (15%) $339 $399 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Ultra 2: save $80 right now Black Friday deal Amazon currently has a discount on the big and powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2. The smartwatch is rocking all the bells and whistles it needs, and is sporting GPS + Cellular connectivity. If you're looking for a rugged Apple Watch battery champion, the Ultra 2 is a great option for you. It has a big screen, exceptional durability, and long battery life. $80 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2024) now $80 off at Best Buy Want to get a super-premium rugged Apple Watch from Best Buy? Good news, the retailer is matching Amazon with its Black Friday offer on the second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra. The retailer is offering you the possibility to save $80 right now. On top of that, you can save even more with trade-in! $80 off (10%) $719 $799 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS: save with trade-in The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm with GPS connectivity is available with a trade-in discount at Best Buy. You can save a pretty cool amount of money with an eligible device in good condition. With your purchase, you get 4 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (for new subscribers), and also 3 months Apple Music for free (again, new subscribers only). $429 Buy at BestBuy





The Apple Watch Series 9 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra 2 may get even steeper discounts this year given the fact that those are not fresh-out-of-the-oven new devices. There will be savings to be had on those during Black Friday at the usual places such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon.



Apple Watch SE 2 deals: promotions are here!

The Apple Watch SE 2 is more affordable than ever with these great Apple Watch SE Black Friday offers that are live now ahead of the official date of the shopping spree.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Save $80! The 2-nd gen Apple Watch SE is currently $80 more budget-friendly on Amazon for Black Friday. Although more affordable than Apple's premium smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still loaded with features, and it's a real bang for your buck. It has all the necessary features to become an excellent addition to your Apple ecosystem, a variety of health and fitness features, heart rate and sleep monitoring as well. For under $190, this timepiece is literally a steal! $80 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS 40mm) with $80 savings at Best Buy now! The newest Apple Watch SE is on sale with a great $80 discount right now at Best Buy as well. Get this smartwatch for just under $170 with this sweet deal. As you can see, Best Buy is currently upping Amazon's offer on the smartwatch, so if you're fan of the retailer, you're in luck! As with most of Best Buy's deals, you can also trade in a similar device and receive an additional discount! $80 off (32%) $169 $249 Buy at BestBuy Save $60 on the Apple Watch SE 2 with Walmart Black Friday deal Walmart's Black Friday deals are now live and the retailer is offering a great discount for the affordable Apple Watch SE 2, which is the same offer that Amazon is giving us for Black Friday right now. Don't miss out as stocks are running out quick, and some of the colors are already out of stock. $60 off (24%) $189 $249 Buy at Walmart

Apple refreshed its Watch SE line - this is an affordable smartwatch and a gateway for wearable enthusiasts into Apple's ecosystem. This smartwatch comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings, and even though it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.



You can still get the original SE if you like but mostly in a refurbished condition. The second generation SE is your way to go if you want the newest features for not a lot of money on Black Friday.