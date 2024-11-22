Apple Watch Black Friday 2024 deals: Save $80 on the Apple Watch SE 2 and more now!

Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
The Black Friday shopping event is now on, and it’s the perfect opportunity to snag incredible deals on Apple Watches to complement your Apple ecosystem.

Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other major carriers are offering discounts on the latest models.

For example, the perfectly capable Apple Watch SE 2 is experiencing its lowest price in 30 days at Amazon, discounted by $80.

If you're looking for a premium timepiece instead, you can now take advantage of $70 off on the Apple Watch Series 10 at Amazon. This discount is shaving off 16% of the price of this newly-released timepiece.

Older models such as the Apple Watch Series 9 are currently discounted by 15%, while rugged smartwatches, like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, are also seeing generous markdowns at select retailers. Whether you're after advanced health tracking or stylish functionality, now’s the time to save big on these premium Apple wearables!


Top 3 Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Save $80 on the Apple Watch SE 2 (lowest price at Amazon in the last 30 days!)

Amazon has a generous offer on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation at the moment. The wearable is ideal if you want an Apple Watch at a more affordable price, without compromises on the most important features. The timepiece features heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring, alongside a variety of workout and health features. Act now!
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday deal: save $70 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's current premium smartwatch, released just a couple of months ago. This discount is for the 46mm version with GPS connectivity, which is the bigger version. Enjoy the exceptional iOS connectivity and a plethora of health and wellness-related features with a discount right now.
$70 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS jusr $329 at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm with GPS connectivity is now generously discounted at Walmart with this Black Friday deal. You can save $100 on this timepiece and get it for just under $330. For this price, this premium smartwatch is an amazing grab. Devices with such discounts usually run out of stock pretty quickly, so make your decision soon!
$100 off (23%)
$329
$429
Buy at Walmart

Jump to:

Apple Watch Series 10 deals



We have some great Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday promotions at this moment. Walmart's Black Friday deals are now live, so we have deals from there as well.

Apple Watch Series 10: save $70 at Amazon (lowest price in 30 days!)

Enjoy the exceptional iOS ecosystem and a big range of health and wellness-related features with a discount right now. The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's current premium smartwatch, released alongside the new iPhones back in September. This discount is on the 42mm version with GPS connectivity. This epic Black Friday discount means that the Apple Watch Series 10 is seeing its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon, so don't miss out!
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 at Best Buy: $70 off + save up to $200 with trade in

Best Buy is also matching Amazon with a hot discount on the Apple Watch Series 10. On top of that, the retailer is offering you a great promotion if you have an eligible trade-in device. Right now, you can save up to $200 with trade-in - the newer the device and the better its condition, the better the discount. With your purchase, you also get to enjoy 4 months of Apple Fitness+ and 3 months of Apple Music subscriptions for free.
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart: save $70

You can save $70 now on the newest Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart thanks to this epic Black Friday deal. Walmart has also launched its official Black Friday discounts and is matching Amazon and Best Buy's offer. Enjoy a big and bright screen, advanced health insights and innovative safety features. Of course, as with any Apple Watch, the Apple ecosystem connectivity is top notch as well.
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 10 just got announced back in September. Usually the newest models don't get the biggest discounts. However, it's likely we may see something sweet for this timepiece during Black Friday 2024, so stay tuned!

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deals


Enjoy the Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday deals and the amazing Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday promotions that are live right now ahead of the official date of the shopping event.

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm now discounted by $60 at Amazon

Enjoy a generous $60 off on the Apple Watch Series 9 41mm from Amazon right now. The smartwatch is with GPS connectivity, and multiple different color options are sporting different discounts at the moment. The Series 9 may be a year older, but Apple devices are known for their longevity and this timepiece is not an exception to that rule. Supported for years to come and as fast as all smartwatches on the market, the Series 9 is a great choice, especially with this deal.
$60 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: save $60 right now at Best Buy

The smaller version of the Apple Watch Series 9, the 41mm one, is also discounted at Best Buy at the moment. The retailer is giving you $60 off right now on this exceptional timepiece. This is the same discount as the one Amazon is giving for the timepiece at the moment. You can save more if you trade in a similar device in good condition.
$60 off (15%)
$339
$399
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Ultra 2: save $80 right now Black Friday deal

Amazon currently has a discount on the big and powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2. The smartwatch is rocking all the bells and whistles it needs, and is sporting GPS + Cellular connectivity. If you're looking for a rugged Apple Watch battery champion, the Ultra 2 is a great option for you. It has a big screen, exceptional durability, and long battery life.
$80 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2024) now $80 off at Best Buy

Want to get a super-premium rugged Apple Watch from Best Buy? Good news, the retailer is matching Amazon with its Black Friday offer on the second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra. The retailer is offering you the possibility to save $80 right now. On top of that, you can save even more with trade-in!
$80 off (10%)
$719
$799
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS: save with trade-in

The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm with GPS connectivity is available with a trade-in discount at Best Buy. You can save a pretty cool amount of money with an eligible device in good condition. With your purchase, you get 4 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (for new subscribers), and also 3 months Apple Music for free (again, new subscribers only).
$429
Buy at BestBuy

The Apple Watch Series 9 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra 2 may get even steeper discounts this year given the fact that those are not fresh-out-of-the-oven new devices. There will be savings to be had on those during Black Friday at the usual places such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon. 

Apple Watch SE 2 deals: promotions are here!


The Apple Watch SE 2 is more affordable than ever with these great Apple Watch SE Black Friday offers that are live now ahead of the official date of the shopping spree.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Save $80!

The 2-nd gen Apple Watch SE is currently $80 more budget-friendly on Amazon for Black Friday. Although more affordable than Apple's premium smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still loaded with features, and it's a real bang for your buck. It has all the necessary features to become an excellent addition to your Apple ecosystem, a variety of health and fitness features, heart rate and sleep monitoring as well. For under $190, this timepiece is literally a steal!
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS 40mm) with $80 savings at Best Buy now!

The newest Apple Watch SE is on sale with a great $80 discount right now at Best Buy as well. Get this smartwatch for just under $170 with this sweet deal. As you can see, Best Buy is currently upping Amazon's offer on the smartwatch, so if you're fan of the retailer, you're in luck! As with most of Best Buy's deals, you can also trade in a similar device and receive an additional discount!
$80 off (32%)
$169
$249
Buy at BestBuy

Save $60 on the Apple Watch SE 2 with Walmart Black Friday deal

Walmart's Black Friday deals are now live and the retailer is offering a great discount for the affordable Apple Watch SE 2, which is the same offer that Amazon is giving us for Black Friday right now. Don't miss out as stocks are running out quick, and some of the colors are already out of stock.
$60 off (24%)
$189
$249
Buy at Walmart

Apple refreshed its Watch SE line - this is an affordable smartwatch and a gateway for wearable enthusiasts into Apple's ecosystem. This smartwatch comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings, and even though it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.

You can still get the original SE if you like but mostly in a refurbished condition. The second generation SE is your way to go if you want the newest features for not a lot of money on Black Friday.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals


Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) $40 off at Walmart

This is a great deal on the smaller 41mm Series 8 in its base model with GPS only and NO cellular connectivity. The device is available in the Starlight Aluminum Case (warm white color) with Starlight Sport Band. Other color options of the smartwatch are currently unavailable. Enjoy health and wellness features, a fast processor, and a bright and beautiful display!
$40 off (10%)
$358 99
$399
Buy at Walmart

(Renewed) Apple Watch Series 8 41mm now discounted at Amazon

If you don't mind getting a renewed Apple Watch, this deal is great for you. The model that is available right now sports a Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band. You have two options to choose (with prices depending on your pick): a renewed option in excellent condition and a renewed option in good condition. You can take advantage of the 90-day refund/replacement policy that usually accompanies refurbished devices on Amazon.
$11 off (5%)
Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the extra rugged Watch Ultra with a bigger screen and much longer battery life are the previous Apple watch offerings from 2022. Therefore, prices are likely to be discounted more than the Apple Watch 9 or Ultra 2, so expect more than $100 off at Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon. 

Apple Watch Series 7 deals


(Renewed) Apple Watch Series 7

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a bit old, released in 2021. But Apple devices are known for their longevity, and the smartwatch will be supported by Apple with software updates at least until 2025. However, as it was released a few years ago, it's not readily available as new. If you want it for cheaper though, you can pick a renewed option like this one. This model is with GPS connectivity, 45mm, and is sporting the green aluminum case with clover smart band. Go for this offer if you want a cheap Apple Watch.
$13 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

The Series 7 model is pretty much as good as the Series 8 and may see some even bigger price cuts. Expect up to $200 discount on the 41mm model, and similar deals on variants - such as $200 discount at Best Buy for the PRODUCT RED version of the watch.


Want more smartwatch action?

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

