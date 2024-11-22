Apple Watch Black Friday 2024 deals: Save $80 on the Apple Watch SE 2 and more now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Black Friday shopping event is now on, and it’s the perfect opportunity to snag incredible deals on Apple Watches to complement your Apple ecosystem.
Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other major carriers are offering discounts on the latest models.
For example, the perfectly capable Apple Watch SE 2 is experiencing its lowest price in 30 days at Amazon, discounted by $80.
Older models such as the Apple Watch Series 9 are currently discounted by 15%, while rugged smartwatches, like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, are also seeing generous markdowns at select retailers. Whether you're after advanced health tracking or stylish functionality, now’s the time to save big on these premium Apple wearables!
Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other major carriers are offering discounts on the latest models.
For example, the perfectly capable Apple Watch SE 2 is experiencing its lowest price in 30 days at Amazon, discounted by $80.
If you're looking for a premium timepiece instead, you can now take advantage of $70 off on the Apple Watch Series 10 at Amazon. This discount is shaving off 16% of the price of this newly-released timepiece.
Older models such as the Apple Watch Series 9 are currently discounted by 15%, while rugged smartwatches, like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, are also seeing generous markdowns at select retailers. Whether you're after advanced health tracking or stylish functionality, now’s the time to save big on these premium Apple wearables!
Top 3 Black Friday Apple Watch deals
Jump to:
- Apple Watch Series 10 deals
- Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals
- Apple Watch SE and SE 2 deals
- Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
- Apple Watch Series 7 deals
Apple Watch Series 10 deals
We have some great Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday promotions at this moment. Walmart's Black Friday deals are now live, so we have deals from there as well.
The Apple Watch Series 10 just got announced back in September. Usually the newest models don't get the biggest discounts. However, it's likely we may see something sweet for this timepiece during Black Friday 2024, so stay tuned!
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deals
Enjoy the Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday deals and the amazing Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday promotions that are live right now ahead of the official date of the shopping event.
The Apple Watch Series 9 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra 2 may get even steeper discounts this year given the fact that those are not fresh-out-of-the-oven new devices. There will be savings to be had on those during Black Friday at the usual places such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon.
Recommended Stories
Apple Watch SE 2 deals: promotions are here!
The Apple Watch SE 2 is more affordable than ever with these great Apple Watch SE Black Friday offers that are live now ahead of the official date of the shopping spree.
Apple refreshed its Watch SE line - this is an affordable smartwatch and a gateway for wearable enthusiasts into Apple's ecosystem. This smartwatch comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings, and even though it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.
You can still get the original SE if you like but mostly in a refurbished condition. The second generation SE is your way to go if you want the newest features for not a lot of money on Black Friday.
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
The Apple Watch Series 8 and the extra rugged Watch Ultra with a bigger screen and much longer battery life are the previous Apple watch offerings from 2022. Therefore, prices are likely to be discounted more than the Apple Watch 9 or Ultra 2, so expect more than $100 off at Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon.
Apple Watch Series 7 deals
The Series 7 model is pretty much as good as the Series 8 and may see some even bigger price cuts. Expect up to $200 discount on the 41mm model, and similar deals on variants - such as $200 discount at Best Buy for the PRODUCT RED version of the watch.
Want more smartwatch action?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: