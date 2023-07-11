Best Prime Day AirPods Deals 2023: Get up to 35% off!

Prime Day 2023 is now here. This year, the big shopping event will to take place July 11-12. Prime Day offers many generous deals across different AirPods models at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, allowing you to snatch your new AirPods at a bargain price. The event is now live, so some of the largest online merchants have already begun their sales campaigns on various AirPods models.









Check out our top Prime Day deals on AirPods that are available now:

Save 20% on the AirPods Pro 2 + Apple Care+ for 2 years bundle with amazing Prime Day deal Get the AirPods Pro second generation from Amazon in a bundle with two years of Apple Care Plus now for a discounted price. This is a very generous early Prime Day offer you don't really want to miss, especially if you were planning to protect your AirPods Pro 2 with Apple Care Plus. Don't hesitate! $56 off (20%) $222 $278 Buy at Amazon AirPods 3 at Amazon: NOW $30 OFF Get personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you, easy setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching between devices and more with the AirPods third generation. These earbuds are discounted by $30 right now, which is 18% off its list price, and you can also pay with installments here at Amazon. $30 off (18%) $139 $169 Buy at Amazon AirPods Max: save 18% at Amazon Prime Day discount Currently, the Sky Blue and the Space Black color of the AirPods Max sports the best discount at Amazon. The other colors are also available for a discounted price, but if you want to get the best discount, you can go for the Blue or Black color options. $100 off (18%) $449 $549 Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) now 30% OFF Make sure to get the second-gen AirPods at 30% off on Amazon right now and enjoy great sound on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. $39 off (30%) $89 99 $129 Buy at Amazon



Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) NOW 17% OFF Enjoy spatial sound and noise cancelling with the AirPods Pro 3, which are now available at 17% off during Prime Day. $29 off (17%) $139 99 $169 Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon: save $50 early Prime Day offer It's not Prime Day just yet but Amazon has an early Prime Day deal on the second-generation AirPods Pro at the moment. With this offer, you can save 20% off the AirPods list price. On top of that, you don't need any trade-ins or contracts or other purchases to benefit from this discount. $49 off (20%) $199 99 $249 Buy at Amazon Save 20% on the AirPods Pro 2 + Apple Care+ for 2 years bundle with amazing early Prime Day deal Get the AirPods Pro second generation from Amazon in a bundle with two years of Apple Care Plus now for a discounted price. This is a very generous early Prime Day offer you don't really want to miss, especially if you were planning to protect your AirPods Pro 2 with Apple Care Plus. Don't hesitate! $56 off (20%) $222 $278 Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) NOW 20% OFF This renewed Apple AirPods Pro are in excellent condition and now can be yours for $20 less with an early Prime Day offer on Amazon. $49 off (20%) $199 99 $249 Buy at Amazon Refurbished AirPods Pro 2: A good pre Prime Day deal at Walmart Walmart also has an ongoing early Prime Day deal on the AirPods Pro 2 right now. The retailer has discounted the model substantially, allowing you to get the refurbished earbuds for just $150! Act quickly and get yours now. $18 off (11%) $150 $167 98 Buy at Walmart



AirPods Max Prime Day deals

The The AirPods Max are currently Apple's most advanced – and most expensive – set of headphones. However, those are now a couple of years old, so we are seeing steeper discounts on them this year. Now, you can purchase AirPods Max with a $100 discount which was somewhat expected considering previous Prime Day events.



If you want to get the AirPods Max, check out the deals currently live on the headphones set at Amazon:



AirPods Max: save 18% at Amazon Prime Day discount The AirPods Max are currently $100 off as part of Amazon's Prime Day sale. $100 off (18%) $449 $549 Buy at Amazon Refurbished AirPods Max now $100 off at Best Buy If you're willing to go for a refurbished model of the AirPods Max, you're in for a treat with Best Buy right now. You can save $100 on the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Max. On top of that, you can also save more if you decide to trade-in a similar device. $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy



AirPods 3 Prime Day deals

The



For sure, the AirPods 3 are more affordable than ever during the sales, so check them right now! Here are the best available offers on AirPods 3 at the moment: The AirPods 3 are Apple's entry-level earbud set at the moment, released in 2021. They are usually quite the deal on their own, costing just $179. Of course, Amazon Prime Day's Apple AirPods offers are improving on that price tag for buyers.For sure, the AirPods 3 are more affordable than ever during the sales, so check them right now! Here are the best available offers on AirPods 3 at the moment:



AirPods 3 at Amazon: save $29 right now on Prime Day offer Get personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you, easy setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching between devices and more with the AirPods third generation. These earbuds are discounted by $20 right now, which is 12% off list price, and you can also pay with installments here at Amazon. $29 off (17%) $139 99 $169 Buy at Amazon AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case: save $20 Just like Amazon's deal, Walmart has the 3rd generation of AirPods Pro available with a nice discount of $20. We expect the deals to get even better as we go closer to the event itself, so keep checking back for updated prices. $20 off (12%) $149 $169 Buy at Walmart Renewed AirPods 3 at Amazon: save with a renewed option You can get a renewed pair of AirPods 3 at a bargain price right now at Amazon. The earbuds have been refurbished to look and work just like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The discount on this model is currently 14% off at Amazon. $129 99 $139 99 Expired The AirPods 3 can be yours with a discount from Best Buy Look no further for exciting offers on the AirPods 3! This early Prime Day deal on Best Buy allows you to get these high-end earbuds at discounted prices. The AirPods 3 come with three free gifts, and if you trade in a similar device, you can save even more! $19 off (11%) Gift $149 99 $169 Buy at BestBuy Grab the Renewed AirPods 3 from Best Buy and save! Best Buy also sells the renewed version of the AirPods 3 at a bargain price. So, if you have a tight budget but want your items to bear the Apple logo, consider these earbuds. They come with several gifts $60 off (35%) Gift $109 99 $169 99 Buy at BestBuy



AirPods Pro 1st Gen, AirPods 1st Gen, and AirPods 2nd Gen Prime Day deals

The Prime sale is the best time to also get a slightly older (but still good in 2023) pair of AirPods. The The Prime sale is the best time to also get a slightly older (but still good in 2023) pair of AirPods. The AirPods Pro which now have their successor are seeing some not-so-attractive discounts at the moment but who knows, things might change in just a few hours, so don't forget to check again for more deals!





Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation): now $99 at Walmart early Prime Day deal Save 23% right now on the AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) at Walmart right now ahead of the start of the shopping event of Prime Day. Basically, this discount allows you to get the AirPods for just $99, which is a great price for these popular earbuds. Don't hesitate if you've set your eyes on them, act now before the deal expires! $30 off (23%) $99 $129 Buy at Walmart RENEWED Apple AirPods 2 with Charging Case at Amazon at a bargain price Save on the AirPods 2 with charging case if you go for a renewed version from Amazon right now. The renewed AirPods are now at a bargain price at the retailer. Of course, they still come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee just like the other refurbished models in this article. $10 off (10%) $88 76 $99 Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with a 31% discount thanks to early Prime Day deal With this older but still great generation of the Apple Airpods you can listen to music more than 24 hours without stopping. You can save $40 with an early Prime Day deal. $40 off (31%) $89 $129 Buy at Amazon





