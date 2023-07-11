Best Prime Day AirPods Deals 2023: Get up to 35% off!
Prime Day 2023 is now here. This year, the big shopping event will to take place July 11-12. Prime Day offers many generous deals across different AirPods models at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, allowing you to snatch your new AirPods at a bargain price. The event is now live, so some of the largest online merchants have already begun their sales campaigns on various AirPods models.
We've been covering this shopping event for years (since 2016.) Each year, we find and present to you the best discounts on mobile tech as they appear. Prime Day usually offers awesome Prime Day headphones deals, among which, we've also seen generous Prime Day AirPods deals. On top of it, we've also seen great Prime Day iPhone deals to complete your ecosystem.
In this article, we've collected all the noteworthy deals available on the AirPods right now, mostly on Amazon as Prime Day is raging on, but across other online retailers as well.
Check out our top Prime Day deals on AirPods that are available now:
Now, let's jump straight into the deals from this year's Prime Day sale:
AirPods Pro 2 Prime Day deals
Released in September 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 are currently Apple's latest premium earbuds. As this is a new product, we are not seeing enormous discounts, but there are definitely some good Prime Day AirPods Pro discounts. These are the best deals available right now:
AirPods Max Prime Day deals
The AirPods Max are currently Apple's most advanced – and most expensive – set of headphones. However, those are now a couple of years old, so we are seeing steeper discounts on them this year. Now, you can purchase AirPods Max with a $100 discount which was somewhat expected considering previous Prime Day events.
If you want to get the AirPods Max, check out the deals currently live on the headphones set at Amazon:
AirPods 3 Prime Day deals
The AirPods 3 are Apple's entry-level earbud set at the moment, released in 2021. They are usually quite the deal on their own, costing just $179. Of course, Amazon Prime Day's Apple AirPods offers are improving on that price tag for buyers.
For sure, the AirPods 3 are more affordable than ever during the sales, so check them right now! Here are the best available offers on AirPods 3 at the moment:
AirPods Pro 1st Gen, AirPods 1st Gen, and AirPods 2nd Gen Prime Day deals
The Prime sale is the best time to also get a slightly older (but still good in 2023) pair of AirPods. The AirPods Pro which now have their successor are seeing some not-so-attractive discounts at the moment but who knows, things might change in just a few hours, so don't forget to check again for more deals!
