Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Belkin is showing off MagSafe-like magnetic Qi2 wireless chargers

Accessories
Belkin is showing off MagSafe-like magnetic Qi2 wireless chargers
PhoneArena is reporting from Berlin’s IFA 2023 tech show: stay tuned and get supercharged!

The wireless charging game just got more interesting: Belkin has presented three brand new wireless charging solutions (Qi2 standard) alongside two “old school” wired USB-C chargers, a connectivity hub and two pairs of headsets.

Let’s start with the wireless charging devices: as you’ve already read, they are bringing the Qi2 standard to the table. Before we proceed, a quick reminder on the Qi topic and its newest iteration: Qi2. First of all, Qi is pronounced as “chee” (don’t take our word for it, its developers – the Wireless Power Consortium – are calling it like that). Second, it’s an interface standard for wireless power transfer using inductive charging that’s wildly popular with over 9,000 Qi Certified products on the market today.

In the beginning of 2023, Qi2 was introduced. The enhanced wireless charging standard provides a Magnetic Power Profile technology, just like the very well-known MagSafe for iPhones.

Speaking of iPhones, now is the time to note that the fully operational prototypes we saw at Berlin’s IFA 2023 tech show are compatible with iPhones (the models that support MagSafe products) and provide 15W of power.

So, on to the new wireless chargers from Belkin. Two of them bring Qi2, and the third one mentions only Qi. The trio chargers allow you to unplug the stock Apple Watch charging puck and plug in a different watch's charger. Also, these product names are out of this world:

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2

As the name suggests, here you’ll be taking advantage of the Qi2 standard: that’s a 3-in-1 wireless charger. It offers sturdy alignment and faster charging for Qi2-enabled devices at 15W, and Qi charging at 5W for Belkin SoundForm earbuds or other Qi-enabled devices. The USB-C port allows for dongle attachment for fast charging newer Apple Watch models. This pad is MagSafe compatible, slim and compact, allowing users to easily pack it away.

BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand

The Convertible Pad to Stand is another Qi2-enabled charging solution for fast charging at work, at home or on the go. It is MagSafe compatible and allows users to switch between pad and stand modes, making it suitable for many situations, like FaceTime, taking calls or streaming video while charging. It is indeed compact and easy to fold, so you travel maniacs should probably take a closer look.

BoostCharge Pro Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad 15W

After you spend that considerable amount of time needed to pronounce that whole lot of product name, you’ll find that this product delivers a fast and seamless charge for Qi-enabled devices at up to 15W. There’s a large charging surface and a non-slip grip material is used in order to keep your phone when it vibrates from an incoming call. It’s designed with two separate thermal protection systems to control temperatures and prevent overheating of the charger and connected devices.

Check out the gallery from Berlin’s IFA 2023 tech show and get a glimpse at the Qi and Qi2 chargers:

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless