Belkin is showing off MagSafe-like magnetic Qi2 wireless chargers
PhoneArena is reporting from Berlin’s IFA 2023 tech show: stay tuned and get supercharged!
The wireless charging game just got more interesting: Belkin has presented three brand new wireless charging solutions (Qi2 standard) alongside two “old school” wired USB-C chargers, a connectivity hub and two pairs of headsets.
Speaking of iPhones, now is the time to note that the fully operational prototypes we saw at Berlin’s IFA 2023 tech show are compatible with iPhones (the models that support MagSafe products) and provide 15W of power.
So, on to the new wireless chargers from Belkin. Two of them bring Qi2, and the third one mentions only Qi. The trio chargers allow you to unplug the stock Apple Watch charging puck and plug in a different watch's charger. Also, these product names are out of this world:
Check out the gallery from Berlin’s IFA 2023 tech show and get a glimpse at the Qi and Qi2 chargers:
The wireless charging game just got more interesting: Belkin has presented three brand new wireless charging solutions (Qi2 standard) alongside two “old school” wired USB-C chargers, a connectivity hub and two pairs of headsets.
Let’s start with the wireless charging devices: as you’ve already read, they are bringing the Qi2 standard to the table. Before we proceed, a quick reminder on the Qi topic and its newest iteration: Qi2. First of all, Qi is pronounced as “chee” (don’t take our word for it, its developers – the Wireless Power Consortium – are calling it like that). Second, it’s an interface standard for wireless power transfer using inductive charging that’s wildly popular with over 9,000 Qi Certified products on the market today.
In the beginning of 2023, Qi2 was introduced. The enhanced wireless charging standard provides a Magnetic Power Profile technology, just like the very well-known MagSafe for iPhones.
Speaking of iPhones, now is the time to note that the fully operational prototypes we saw at Berlin’s IFA 2023 tech show are compatible with iPhones (the models that support MagSafe products) and provide 15W of power.
So, on to the new wireless chargers from Belkin. Two of them bring Qi2, and the third one mentions only Qi. The trio chargers allow you to unplug the stock Apple Watch charging puck and plug in a different watch's charger. Also, these product names are out of this world:
BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2As the name suggests, here you’ll be taking advantage of the Qi2 standard: that’s a 3-in-1 wireless charger. It offers sturdy alignment and faster charging for Qi2-enabled devices at 15W, and Qi charging at 5W for Belkin SoundForm earbuds or other Qi-enabled devices. The USB-C port allows for dongle attachment for fast charging newer Apple Watch models. This pad is MagSafe compatible, slim and compact, allowing users to easily pack it away.
BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to StandThe Convertible Pad to Stand is another Qi2-enabled charging solution for fast charging at work, at home or on the go. It is MagSafe compatible and allows users to switch between pad and stand modes, making it suitable for many situations, like FaceTime, taking calls or streaming video while charging. It is indeed compact and easy to fold, so you travel maniacs should probably take a closer look.
BoostCharge Pro Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad 15WAfter you spend that considerable amount of time needed to pronounce that whole lot of product name, you’ll find that this product delivers a fast and seamless charge for Qi-enabled devices at up to 15W. There’s a large charging surface and a non-slip grip material is used in order to keep your phone when it vibrates from an incoming call. It’s designed with two separate thermal protection systems to control temperatures and prevent overheating of the charger and connected devices.
Check out the gallery from Berlin’s IFA 2023 tech show and get a glimpse at the Qi and Qi2 chargers:
Things that are NOT allowed: