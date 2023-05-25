Don't miss out on your second chance to get a pair of Beats Studio3 for less than half their price





As a self-respecting Beats product, the Studio3 headphones have a stylish, premium design and are comfortable to wear. In addition to that, they have great sound, pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC), real-time audio calibration, and support Apple's Spatial Audio feature. In case you are not aware of what Spatial Audio is, this is a function that makes songs feel three-dimensional and more immersive.



The Beats Studio3 headphones are compatible with both



Of course, when we talk about wireless headphones, we must also mention their battery life. And these bad boys have really great battery life. The Beats Studio3 can last up to 22 hours with ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) turned on and up to 40 hours with it turned off. Furthermore, the headphones support Beats Fast Fuel charging. Beats claims that 10 minutes of charging provides 3 hours of playback.



In April, Amazon had a truly amazing sale on the phenomenal Beats Studio3, discounting the headphones by a whopping 51%, letting you save $180. However, don't feel bad if you didn't manage to take advantage of this incredible offer. It appears that Amazon is giving you a second chance to snatch these amazing headphones at less than half their original price.At the moment, the retailer offers the Beats Studio3 at a sweet, sweet, just unmissable 52% discount. And when we convert the percentage into cash, it appears you will save around $181 if you get Beats Studio3 from Amazon right now.