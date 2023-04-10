Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones with a whopping 51% discount from Amazon

Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones with a whopping 51% discount from Amazon
Are you in the market for a new pair of amazing wireless headphones? Well, if you are, then we have incredible news for you. Amazon is currently offering the wonderful Beats Studio3 wireless headphones with a bonkers 51% discount.

That's right, you can now get the Beats Studio3 headphones for even less than half their original price. When we convert the percentage into cash, it turns out you will save almost a whopping $180 if you get a pair of Beats Studio3 from Amazon right now.

Beats Studio3: Now 51% OFF at Amazon

Get a pair of Beats Studio3 from Amazon and save a whopping $180 in the process. The headphones offer great sound, and support pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) and real-time audio calibration.
$180 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

The Beats Studio3 are beautiful headphones with a comfortable over-the-ear design. But they are not only stylish-looking headphones; they also have great sound and support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the songs feel three-dimensional and more immersive.

The Studio3 headphones are equipped with Apple's W1 chip, enabling faster and easier pairing with Apple devices. However, despite being an Apple product, the Beats Studio3 are compatible with Android devices as well, which means that you can also use them with your Android phone. These amazing headphones also come with pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) and real-time audio calibration.

In addition to their cool features, the Beats Studio3 also have great battery life. The headphones can last up to 22 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) turned on and up to 40 hours with ANC turned off. The Studio3 also support Beats Fast Fuel charging. According to Beats, 10 minutes of charging will give you 3 hours of playback.

You also have a great choice in terms of colors. The Studio3 are available in seven color options: Blue, Matte Black, Red, White, Defiant Black-Red, Midnight Black, and Shadow Gray.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones with a whopping 51% discount from Amazon
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones with a whopping 51% discount from Amazon
The Galaxy S24 graphics may beat iPhone 15 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU bump
The Galaxy S24 graphics may beat iPhone 15 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU bump
OnePlus Pad reservations now live: Awesome freebies available!
OnePlus Pad reservations now live: Awesome freebies available!
Older Samsung phones are getting Galaxy S23 camera features
Older Samsung phones are getting Galaxy S23 camera features
Don't panic when your phone starts ringing on April 23 if you are located in the UK
Don't panic when your phone starts ringing on April 23 if you are located in the UK
Vodafone extends its refurbished phone range to meet the increasing demand for such phones in the UK
Vodafone extends its refurbished phone range to meet the increasing demand for such phones in the UK
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless