Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones with a whopping 51% discount from Amazon
Are you in the market for a new pair of amazing wireless headphones? Well, if you are, then we have incredible news for you. Amazon is currently offering the wonderful Beats Studio3 wireless headphones with a bonkers 51% discount.
That's right, you can now get the Beats Studio3 headphones for even less than half their original price. When we convert the percentage into cash, it turns out you will save almost a whopping $180 if you get a pair of Beats Studio3 from Amazon right now.
The Beats Studio3 are beautiful headphones with a comfortable over-the-ear design. But they are not only stylish-looking headphones; they also have great sound and support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the songs feel three-dimensional and more immersive.
In addition to their cool features, the Beats Studio3 also have great battery life. The headphones can last up to 22 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) turned on and up to 40 hours with ANC turned off. The Studio3 also support Beats Fast Fuel charging. According to Beats, 10 minutes of charging will give you 3 hours of playback.
The Studio3 headphones are equipped with Apple's W1 chip, enabling faster and easier pairing with Apple devices. However, despite being an Apple product, the Beats Studio3 are compatible with Android devices as well, which means that you can also use them with your Android phone. These amazing headphones also come with pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) and real-time audio calibration.
You also have a great choice in terms of colors. The Studio3 are available in seven color options: Blue, Matte Black, Red, White, Defiant Black-Red, Midnight Black, and Shadow Gray.
