Apple's bass-heavy Beats Studio Buds are a true budget delight at 53% off

The Beats Studio Buds deliver premium sound right out of the box, with a tuning that leans into the bass and treble. They're a great pick if you're into hip-hop or anything with a strong beat. Vocals might sit a little further back compared to buds that push the mids more, but the highs still come through nice and clear, keeping the whole experience engaging.



Additionally, they have ANC on board, which, unfortunately, isn't very effective. On the bright side, their ear tips provide pretty solid isolation. Furthermore, they have good battery life, offering up to 8 hours of playtime on their own and up to 24 hours with their case. They also support fast charging, providing up to 60 minutes of listening time after a quick 5-minute top-up.



Getting capable Beats earbuds for just $69.99 may sound like a dream, but you can actually score a pair at this price right now — if you act fast, that is.Woot is offering a massive 53% discount on the Beats Studio Buds, letting you save $80 and treat yourself to a pair for just under $70. In true Woot fashion, though, this is a limited-time offer, and you never know when it could expire. That's why we suggest you act quickly and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs, as these puppies are an absolute bargain at this price.