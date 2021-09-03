Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Games

Let’s destroy another game franchise: Battlefield Mobile spotted on Google Play Store

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
Let’s destroy another game franchise: Battlefield Mobile spotted on Google Play Store
Mobile gaming is big and inevitable. Everyone has a smartphone in their pocket, everyone gets tempted to download a nice, colorful game now and again. Seeing as how easily accessible it is, and how users have proven that it can be monetized successfully, it only makes sense that game developers are looking to bring their super-popular franchises to the mobile world.

Back in April, Dice announced that a Battlefield Mobile game is in the works, scheduled for release some time in 2022. However, it was also stated that the game will have a lengthy testing period, where select territories will get access to the game in advance. It looks like the time is drawing near — the Battlefield Mobile page is now up on the Google Play Store. The “pre-register” button is grayed-out for us, but who knows — maybe you can press it.

Battlefield Mobile on Google Play Store


The page promotes a full-fledged Battlefield experience, with building destructions, parachute jumping, tank operation, and more. You know — the madness that made the Battlefield series so popular.

It states “large-scale battles” and the ability for you to squad up, just like in the OG game. A total player number isn’t revealed, so we don’t have any clue how big those battles will really be. Then again, we’ll probably all be against playing bots for the first few games, so what’s the difference.

The language of the page makes it seem like popular maps and modes from the Battlefield series will be making an appearance, so we expect more of a “port” instead of original content. That’s not bad at all — it allows you to jump in and be instantly familiar with the game.

Hey, what could go wrong — we all love how PUBG and Call of Duty: Mobile (a.k.a. Ad Closing: The Game and Color Coded Nausea 2) worked out, right? And, oh boy, how excited everyone is for that Diablo: Immortal game?

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Cupertino, we got a problem! I can’t find my iPad Pro selfie camera (Help, Apple!)
by Martin Filipov,  0
Cupertino, we got a problem! I can’t find my iPad Pro selfie camera (Help, Apple!)
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaks again, this time through Cricket
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaks again, this time through Cricket
Insane Labor Day deal drops the Apple Watch Series 6 to a new all-time low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Insane Labor Day deal drops the Apple Watch Series 6 to a new all-time low price
-$150
Labor Day Sale 2021: deals available right now (updated)
by Iskra Petrova,  4
Labor Day Sale 2021: deals available right now (updated)
Entire 2022 Galaxy A line to include this camera feature as Samsung tries to stay competitive
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Entire 2022 Galaxy A line to include this camera feature as Samsung tries to stay competitive
Huawei’s HarmonyOS gets an “Oscar”: brings home a Red Dot Design Award
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
Huawei’s HarmonyOS gets an “Oscar”: brings home a Red Dot Design Award
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless