Let’s destroy another game franchise: Battlefield Mobile spotted on Google Play Store

Let’s destroy another game franchise: Battlefield Mobile spotted on Google Play Store0
Battlefield Mobile on Google Play Store
It states “large-scale battles” and the ability for you to squad up, just like in the OG game. A total player number isn’t revealed, so we don’t have any clue how big those battles will really be. Then again, we’ll probably all be against playing bots for the first few games, so what’s the difference.
The language of the page makes it seem like popular maps and modes from the Battlefield series will be making an appearance, so we expect more of a “port” instead of original content. That’s not bad at all — it allows you to jump in and be instantly familiar with the game.
Hey, what could go wrong — we all love how PUBG and Call of Duty: Mobile (a.k.a. Ad Closing: The Game and Color Coded Nausea 2) worked out, right? And, oh boy, how excited everyone is for that Diablo: Immortal game?