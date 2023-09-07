Treat your expensive taste to a pair of premium, high-end Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones for $179 off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Those of you who crave a premium listening experience, luxury, and incredible craftsmanship and have money to spend can now satisfy your expensive taste by purchasing the incredible Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones for 18% off their price from Amazon. Such a discount on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 means you will save $179 on these amazing headphones if you act fast and take advantage of this deal.
Bang & Olufsen is a name that needs no introduction. Its headphones are of the highest quality, which means you are buying a product made with premium materials. Also, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 are comfortable to wear, which means you will enjoy long listening sessions without experiencing any fatigue.
Of course, in addition to their stylish and premium design, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 deliver incredible, expensive, warm sound. And in case you don't like how the headphones sound out of the box, you can easily tailor their audio to your liking via the EQ function in the Bang & Olufsen app.
The battery life on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 is also incredible. The headphones offer up to 38 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. If you don't use the ANC functionality, you will get even more listening time out of your premium headphones.
The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 are premium in every sense of the word. They are comfortable, premium-looking, and made out of premium materials. Furthermore, they deliver exceptional sound, great ANC, and incredible battery life. While their price tag is far from budget-friendly, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 are worth every single penny. Fortunately, you now have the chance to spend less on these incredible headphones, so act fast and grab a pair of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 at a discount because they are worth it.
As true high-end headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 also come with pretty awesome active noise cancellation, which you can adjust through the companion app.
