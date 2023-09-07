Treat your expensive taste to a pair of premium, high-end Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones for $179 off

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95: Now $179 OFF on Amazon! Grab a pair of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 headphones from Amazon and save $179. These are premium headphones offering high-end sound, great ANC, and just incredible battery life. Yes, they are expensive, but they are worth every single penny spent. $179 off (18%) Buy at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen is a name that needs no introduction. Its headphones are of the highest quality, which means you are buying a product made with premium materials. Also, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 are comfortable to wear, which means you will enjoy long listening sessions without experiencing any fatigue.Of course, in addition to their stylish and premium design, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 deliver incredible, expensive, warm sound. And in case you don't like how the headphones sound out of the box, you can easily tailor their audio to your liking via the EQ function in the Bang & Olufsen app.As true high-end headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 also come with pretty awesome active noise cancellation, which you can adjust through the companion app.The battery life on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 is also incredible. The headphones offer up to 38 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. If you don't use the ANC functionality, you will get even more listening time out of your premium headphones.The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 are premium in every sense of the word. They are comfortable, premium-looking, and made out of premium materials. Furthermore, they deliver exceptional sound, great ANC, and incredible battery life. While their price tag is far from budget-friendly, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 are worth every single penny. Fortunately, you now have the chance to spend less on these incredible headphones, so act fast and grab a pair of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 at a discount because they are worth it.