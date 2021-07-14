Dog owner shocked after autocorrect blunder said that the pet had died

Dog owner shocked after autocorrect blunder said that the pet had died0
When the iPhone first launched in the summer of 2007, critics wondered how people would adjust to typing on glass. Apple had hoped that autocorrect would be able to help fix garbled and mistyped texts. Instead, in many cases, autocorrect was responsible for turning simple text messages into often hilarious but sometimes frightening mistakes.
Autocorrect, while being improved over the years, still can screw up a text message and shock recipients. For example, shared first on Reddit (via the NYPost), the owner of a beagle named Dexter had dropped the dog off at the groomer to update his hairstyle. When the groomer was finished, a text was sent to Dexter's owner that probably scared the hell out of him or her.
The correction said, "Hi dexter is ready now!! Sorry stupid auto correct." And just in case the dog's owner was confused and still frightened by the first message, a picture of Dexter wearing his new hairdo was sent.
It seems that autocorrect continues to turn simple messages into scary moments for some message recipients. Last December, a woman in Wisconsin was trying to text her dad to tell him that she was being "swabbed" for a COVID-19 vaccination and when the message got to her father, it read that she was being "stabbed." After reading the message, the father called 911 and told the cops that her daughter was being stabbed, possibly by a live-in boyfriend.