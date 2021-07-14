Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Dog owner shocked after autocorrect blunder said that the pet had died

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
When the iPhone first launched in the summer of 2007, critics wondered how people would adjust to typing on glass. Apple had hoped that autocorrect would be able to help fix garbled and mistyped texts. Instead, in many cases, autocorrect was responsible for turning simple text messages into often hilarious but sometimes frightening mistakes.

For a few years, we would reveal the funniest autocorrect screw-ups from the "Damn you autocorrect website. Check out the best for 2012, 2014, and 2015.

Autocorrect, while being improved over the years, still can screw up a text message and shock recipients. For example, shared first on Reddit (via the NYPost), the owner of a beagle named Dexter had dropped the dog off at the groomer to update his hairstyle. When the groomer was finished, a text was sent to Dexter's owner that probably scared the hell out of him or her.

An assistant at the groomer's office sent a text that read, "Hi Dexter is dead." You could imagine how devastating that message was for Dexter's owner to read. That shocking message was followed up a minute later by a correction from the groomer's assistant that explained what had happened.

The correction said, "Hi dexter is ready now!! Sorry stupid auto correct." And just in case the dog's owner was confused and still frightened by the first message, a picture of Dexter wearing his new hairdo was sent.

It seems that autocorrect continues to turn simple messages into scary moments for some message recipients. Last December, a woman in Wisconsin was trying to text her dad to tell him that she was being "swabbed" for a COVID-19 vaccination and when the message got to her father, it read that she was being "stabbed." After reading the message, the father called 911 and told the cops that her daughter was being stabbed, possibly by a live-in boyfriend.

After eight police responded to the call, the daughter shocked the officers by showing up unharmed. Menasha police officer Nick Oleszak told a local newspaper that it is best to proof-read a text before it is sent to avoid misunderstandings that can occur when autocorrect makes a huge mistake.

