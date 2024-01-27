Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

date 2024-01-27

AT&T Prepaid launches new phone deals at Walmart

AT&T Prepaid has just informed us that it recently launched new phone deals at Walmart, so if you’re in the market for an affordable phone that’s even more affordable, then here is what you can get for as low as $0.

Starting January 27, AT&T Prepaid has new phone deals at Walmart, which can be had if certain requirements are met. First off, customers must activate a new line of service in-store at Walmart on a $40/month or higher AT&T Prepaid plan.

If you don’t might activating a new line of service, here are all the new phones that you can get through Walmart starting today:

  • Motorola Moto g Play – FREE
  • Motorola Moto g stylus – $9.88
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G – $19.88

Besides the deals above, AT&T Prepaid and Walmart offer a $100 discount on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, but you must absolutely activate Auto Pay to qualify for this particular deal.

Keep in mind that all AT&T Prepaid plans include unlimited talk and text, HD voice and wi-fi calling, plus AT&T Active Armor, which provides customers with auto fraud call blocking and other similar security features. On top of that, Mexico and Canada are included in plans starting at $40/month.

