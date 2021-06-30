AT&T to move its 5G mobile network to Microsoft's Azure cloud

Microsoft and AT&T announced
they inked a deal to provide the carrier with increased productivity and cost-efficiency of its 5G network services. Under the new partnership, AT&T will move its 5G
mobile network to the Microsoft Azure cloud, while the Redmond-based company will gain access to the carrier's intellectual property and technical expertise to grow Azure for Operators, its top-tier telecom offering.
Furthermore, Microsoft
confirmed that it will purchase AT&T's Network Cloud platform technology, which the carrier's 5G core network runs on. Furthermore, Microsoft will buy AT&T's engineering and lifecycle management software that is typically used to design and deploy network cloud platforms specifically made for carriers.
Regardless of the acquisitions announced today, AT&T
will continue to operate its network and manage customer relationships, it's just that it will now use Microsoft's infrastructure.
Naturally, Microsoft will be responsible for deploying both the software development and the carrier's Network Cloud, as well as for bringing AT&T's existing network cloud to Azure over the next three years. The announcement mentions that neither company is disclosing details on financial terms.
