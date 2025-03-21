At almost half off, this Beats Studio Pro Amazon deal is hard to beat

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are currently available at a significantly reduced price on Amazon, offering substantial savings for audiophiles interested in a new set of over-the-head cans. This price reduction brings these headphones to approximately half of their original cost.



The Beats Studio Pro headphones provide several features, such as active noise cancellation (ANC), which helps to minimize external sound. This feature contributes to a focused listening experience.





Beats Studio Pro $170 off (49%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





Additionally, the Beats Studio Pro include a transparency mode, which allows users to hear their surroundings without removing the headphones. This can be useful in situations where awareness of the environment is necessary, like when walking down the street or waiting for a train to arrive.



When sound quality is the priority, these headphones can also provide spatial audio. This technology creates a three-dimensional sound experience for compatible content. Dynamic head tracking is also incorporated, which can adjust the audio as your head moves.

Regardless of whether you are an iOS (iPhone) or Android user, you can be sure that the Beats Studio Pro will be compatible. For Apple users, features such as one-touch pairing, "Hey Siri" support, and Find My integration are available. Android users can utilize Google Fast Pair, audio switching, and Find My Device support, as a dedicated Beats app for Android devices is also available.



If you normally take voice calls while using headphones, you'll be pleased to know that these are equipped with upgraded microphones designed to improve call clarity by filtering out background noise. Connectivity options include Class 1 Bluetooth for wireless connections, USB-C audio for simultaneous listening and charging, and a 3.5mm analog input for wired audio.



