At almost half off, this Beats Studio Pro Amazon deal is hard to beat

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are currently available at a significantly reduced price on Amazon, offering substantial savings for audiophiles interested in a new set of over-the-head cans. This price reduction brings these headphones to approximately half of their original cost.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones provide several features, such as active noise cancellation (ANC), which helps to minimize external sound. This feature contributes to a focused listening experience.

Beats Studio Pro

$170 off (49%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Additionally, the Beats Studio Pro include a transparency mode, which allows users to hear their surroundings without removing the headphones. This can be useful in situations where awareness of the environment is necessary, like when walking down the street or waiting for a train to arrive.

When sound quality is the priority, these headphones can also provide spatial audio. This technology creates a three-dimensional sound experience for compatible content. Dynamic head tracking is also incorporated, which can adjust the audio as your head moves.

Regardless of whether you are an iOS (iPhone) or Android user, you can be sure that the Beats Studio Pro will be compatible. For Apple users, features such as one-touch pairing, "Hey Siri" support, and Find My integration are available. Android users can utilize Google Fast Pair, audio switching, and Find My Device support, as a dedicated Beats app for Android devices is also available.

If you normally take voice calls while using headphones, you'll be pleased to know that these are equipped with upgraded microphones designed to improve call clarity by filtering out background noise. Connectivity options include Class 1 Bluetooth for wireless connections, USB-C audio for simultaneous listening and charging, and a 3.5mm analog input for wired audio.

Battery life for the Beats Studio Pro has been claimed to be up to 40 hours of listening time. This applies when ANC or Transparency mode is not in use. With ANC or Transparency mode enabled, the listening time is up to 24 hours. A quick charge feature provides up to 4 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge.

Recommended Stories
At the time of this article's publication, the Beats Studio Pro headphones are available at the reduced price in several color options. These include Black, Deep Brown, Matte White, Navy, and Sandstone. The original price is listed at $350, with the current sale price at around $180. That's almost half off!!

At this price, the Beats Studio Pro headphones present a compelling option for those seeking a combination of audio features and broad device compatibility. If you are looking for a powerful set of earbuds at a pricing that won't break the bank, these should definitely be considered a noteworthy deal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

