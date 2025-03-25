Save a whopping $640 on the ultra-powerful ASUS ROG Strix G18 with RTX 4080 during the Amazon Spring Sale

Save $640 on the ASUS ROG Strix G18 RTX 4080 $640 off (16%) Gaming enthusiasts are treated to an epic ASUS ROG Strix G18 deal this Spring Sale. Packed with an RTX 4080 GPU, a blazing-fast Intel Core i9 chip, and a massive 64GB of RAM, this powerhouse laptop is now $870 off at Amazon. Grab it today and dominate every game or creative project in your pipeline. Buy at Amazon









The ASUS ROG Strix G18 was designed for the performance enthusiast. It comes with an 18-inch QHD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. If you are looking for a laptop that will handle yourt multitasking needs, with storage that will last you for years and cutting edge performance—this is the version to buy. Also, with RTX 4080 graphics and 12GB of GDDR6 memory sitting inside, you're ready for AAA gaming and those demanding (and poorly optimized) creative applications.





More importantly, though, the laptop comes with the Intel Core i9-14900HX (which goes up to 5.8GHz), which if you do any kind of 4K video editing or serious gaming you know is good news.





There is also 64B of DDR5 RAM on board and a 4TB of SSD storage, helping you with loading times and memory-taxing applications.



Thermals are also well handled thanks to Asus' ROG Intelligent Cooling, which comes with a liquid metal compound, but also custom profiles you can set through the Armoury Crate software. Also, this version comes with Windows 11 Pro and even a Microsoft Office Pro 2024 Lifetime License, making it more valuable for professionals.



