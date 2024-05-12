Assassin's Creed Mirage launching for iOS devices in June
Launched back in October 2023, Assassin’s Creed Mirage was Ubisoft attempt to bring the franchise to its roots. Focusing mostly on stealth, parkour and assassinations rather than RPG elements, Mirage puts players into the shoes of Basim, a street thief who joins the Hidden Ones.
The game is set in 9th-century Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age and it’s much smaller in scale than its predecessors. Assassin’s Creed Mirage was released for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms, and a mobile version is scheduled to release for iOS in June.
Developed by Ubisoft Sofia, the iPhone and iPad versions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage feature the same experience as the console version. However, game controls have been adapted to the iPhone and iPad touch screens to offer players an intuitive, comfy and engaging gaming experience.
The French developer announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be free to download and play for 90 minutes. The full version supports Universal Purchase and can be unlocked with a single in-app purchase, allowing players to enjoy the game on both iPhone and iPad.
It’s important to mention that the game is now available for pre-order in the App Store, but the only supported iOS devices are the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad Air and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later.
Ubisoft confirmed recently that its first console title of the series for players to enjoy natively on mobile devices, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, arrives on iOS devices on June 6.
More importantly, cross-progression and cross-save will be available through Ubisoft Connect, so players can transfer their progress across all available platforms.
