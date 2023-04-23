Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Arm is reportedly developing its own chip to expand its current business

Processors
Arm is reportedly developing its own chip to expand its current business
Based in England and owned by Japan's SoftBank, Arm is the company that designs the CPU cores found in most smartphones in the world (approximately 95% of them). It also is responsible for the Mali brand of graphics processing units (GPU). According to the Financial Times (via Slashdot), Arm is developing its own chip. But no, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, and others need not be concerned. The chip is being produced to help the company show off its designs and to attract new customers."

Those who have been briefed on the move say that this is being done to attract more business and hike revenue and profits before it looks to get listed on the NASDAQ market. You might recall that GPU designer Nvidia offered to buy Arm for $40 billion in September 2020. The deal, which would have merged the world's largest supplier of GPUs (Nvidia) with the third largest, never was completed as there were too many issues to get the largest semiconductor transaction in history over the finish line.

The largest provider of CPU cores for smartphones, CPU is designing its own prototype chip - Arm is reportedly developing its own chip to expand its current business
The largest provider of CPU cores for smartphones, CPU is designing its own prototype chip

Arm is hoping that its new prototype chip will demonstrate how powerful its designs can be. The company has built test chips before in partnerships with both of the world's most cutting-edge foundries, TSMC and Samsung. But this new chip design is said to be more advanced as is aimed at chip manufacturers. As it turns out, the head of Arm's engineering team worked at Qualcomm and ran the project that led to the development of the fabless chip designer's Snapdragon chip.

This news might get some of Arm's customers like Qualcomm and MediaTek nervous about Arm looking to compete in the chip market. But that would be shooting itself in the foot and Arm says that  it has no plans to license or sell the chip and is only having prototype chips made. These prototype chips will be built for mobile devices, laptops, and other electronics.

Popular stories

T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Arm is reportedly developing its own chip to expand its current business
Arm is reportedly developing its own chip to expand its current business
Possible 6G preview: China tests wireless over THz and generates 300Gbps download speed
Possible 6G preview: China tests wireless over THz and generates 300Gbps download speed
Source inside Apple reportedly says three tablets will lose iPadOS support this year
Source inside Apple reportedly says three tablets will lose iPadOS support this year
Some apps and features of Apple's AR/VR headset are revealed by reliable source
Some apps and features of Apple's AR/VR headset are revealed by reliable source
iPhone 15 Ultra could crush the competition with ~1-inch Sony camera
iPhone 15 Ultra could crush the competition with ~1-inch Sony camera
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Android’s “real camera” phone makes Samsung, Apple shake nervously
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Android’s “real camera” phone makes Samsung, Apple shake nervously
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless