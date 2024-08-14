Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Applications for Apple's Entrepreneur Camp are now open

Apple's app education program for its annual Entrepreneur Camp is now opening applications. Developers also get to enjoy in-person sessions this time, and the program is aimed at helping underrepresented and female founders of app companies accelerate their learning.

This time, applications for the program are open earlier than last year. There will be different cohorts in the program, and the first in-person session since 2019, as Apple announced in a statement.

Participants will get the opportunity to learn from Apple experts and also meet other developers.

The in-person sessions will take place at the Apple Developer Center.

Applications are open now on Apple's developer site and will close on September 3, 2024. Up to three people from any one organization can join the program.

I think it's a great opportunity and developers who are eligible should apply. Learning from Apple experts and meeting Apple executives sounds super exciting, and most likely participants will gain a lot of precious knowledge that can help accelerate their projects. I almost wish I was a developer...

