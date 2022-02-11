 Apple's headphones are the most preferred headphones in the US, a survey says - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple

Apple's headphones are the most preferred headphones in the US, a survey says

Preslav Mladenov
By
2
Apparently, Apple's headphones were the most preferred headphones in the US in 2021 (via AppleInsider). In a survey conducted in four stages starting in January 2021 and ending in December 2021, Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer statistics, surveyed 4,220 people from 18 to 64 years old about the brand of headphones they are using.

According to Statista's survey, eight companies are the most preferred headphone manufacturers in the US. 34.4% of the participants use Apple headphones, and 15.3% of the participants use headphones made by Beats by Dre, which since 2014 has been owned by Apple.
 
The survey didn't ask people to name what model of headphones they were using, so there is no data about which models are more preferred, but from the survey's data, we see that nearly 50% of the participants use headphones made by Apple.
 
Apple even surpassed companies like BOSE, Samsung, JBL, and Sony, which are some of the biggest manufacturers of headphones in the world. With 12.5%, Bose holds third place in the survey, and Samsung is right beneath it with 12.2%. JBL and Sony both earned an equal share of 11.4% in the survey, putting them in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Skullcandy and LG Electronics are the last two most popular headphone manufacturers in the United States. They hold the seventh and the eighth places, with Skullcandy having 8.4% and LG Electronics having 7%.


Maybe the success of Apple's headphones shouldn't surprise us. According to a Wedbush analyst, Dan Ives, Apple has managed to turn its headphones into a $20 billion annual business, and in 2020, Apple sold over 100 million AirPods. But tell us about your headphones of choice. Are they also Apple headphones, or are you using headphones from one of the other seven preferred manufacturers?

