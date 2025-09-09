Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple’s Final Cut Camera app just got a pro-level update, but will Final Cut Pro for iPad catch up?

Why this fantastic feature needs a better Final Cut Pro on iPad to truly shine

Apple Apps
Group of filmmakers using Final Cut Camera app
Apple just turned its free Final Cut Camera app into a pro-level powerhouse, making the new iPhone more like a legitimate cinema camera. The update is a huge step, but it puts even more pressure on the upcoming Final Cut Pro for iPad update to finally deliver a truly professional editing experience.

Final Cut Camera just got a massive pro-level upgrade


Video credit — Apple

If you shoot video on your iPhone, Apple has just dropped the update you've been waiting for. In a recent press release, the company unveiled Final Cut Camera 2.0, a huge revision to its free companion app that unlocks some seriously powerful features, especially for the new iPhone 17 Pro.

This isn't just a minor tweak; it's a fundamental change that brings professional-grade tools directly into Apple's ecosystem. The update is timed with the upcoming release of Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.3, which is meant to create a seamless workflow from capture to edit.

Key new features in Final Cut Camera 2.0


  • ProRes RAW capture on iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max
  • Genlock for multi-camera synchronization
  • Apple Log 2 recording for wider color gamut
  • Open gate recording for reframing flexibility
  • Live Multicam integration with Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.3


Why this is a big deal for creators



For years, the go-to app for serious iPhone videography has been the Blackmagic Camera app. This Final Cut Camera update is a direct shot across Blackmagic's bow, finally leveraging Apple's own hardware for a native pro experience.

Adding ProRes RAW support and genlock for multi-cam shoots are game-changers, transforming the iPhone into a viable A or B-camera for professional productions. But these features are only one half of the equation. Capturing incredible footage on your phone is great, but you need an equally powerful tool to edit it on the go. This is where the success of this whole ecosystem play will be decided, and it all hinges on the quality of the companion iPad app.

Are you a video editor, and if so, would you edit on an iPad if the right app for you existed?

Vote View Result


The pressure is now on Final Cut Pro for iPad


My excitement for this new version of the Final Cut Camera app is tempered by the current state of Final Cut Pro on the iPad. Right now, it feels more like iMovie Pro—great for quick, simple edits, but it falls short of being a true professional tool. It’s a bit of a mess, especially when you see what Blackmagic has accomplished with DaVinci Resolve for iPad, a full-fledged editing, color, and audio suite that runs beautifully.

So, while Final Cut Camera 2.0 is a huge win, I’m cautiously optimistic about the upcoming 2.3 update for the iPad app. For this new mobile workflow to truly work, the iPad app needs to be more than just a compatibility update. I’m hoping it’s a major overhaul that brings it closer to its desktop counterpart and, more importantly, makes it a real competitor to Resolve. The whole ecosystem is only as strong as its weakest link, and right now, that link is Final Cut Pro for iPad.

Apple's Final Cut Camera app just got a pro-level update, but will Final Cut Pro for iPad catch up?

