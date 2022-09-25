Apple reminds AppleCare+ subscribers about the major change it made to the service

Apple previously announced that it was making changes to Apple Care+ and on Friday the company sent emails to AppleCare+ subscribers reminding them of the changes. The biggest improvement Apple made was to get rid of the cap that limited covered repairs to two cases of accidental damage each year. Under the new terms, repairs are now covered for an unlimited number of claims for accidental damage in a year.

In the email, Apple wrote, "Your AppleCare+ plan now protects your covered device from unlimited incidents of accidental damage from handling (instead of two incidents every 12 months) while the plan is active and in effect. Each incident is subject to the applicable service fees. This additional protection comes at no extra charge to you, and you don’t have to do anything."





AppleCare+ subscribers will still be liable for the service cost of each repair which is $29 for screen or back glass damage (iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 only). You will pay $99 for other accidental damage, and $149 for theft or loss (this is optional and is limited to two incidents over 12 months). You can get your iPhone's battery serviced if it retains less than 80% of its original capacity. You can check this by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health .







Subscribers do get 24/7 access to experts via phone or chat, same-day service in most metropolitan cities worldwide, and onsite screen repairs in your home or office. If your repair isn't related to back glass or screen repair, a replacement unit can be shipped to you so you won't have to go too long without a phone while yours is being fixed up. You can mail in your damaged iPhone or bring it to the nearest Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider.





The price of AppleCare+ varies with each device. For the AppleCare+ service that includes theft and loss, the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $13.49 per month (which continues in effect until canceled) or $269 for a term of two-years. The price for the iPhone 14 Plus is $12.49 per month or $249 for a two-year term. For the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 12, the monthly price is $11.49 or $219 for a two-year term. And you can even buy AppleCare+ including theft and loss for the third-generation iPhone SE ($7.49 monthly, $149 for a two-year term).





If you want AppleCare+ with theft and loss coverage, you must have the Find My app enabled at the time the device is stolen or lost and also while you're are going through the claims process. Apple writes "Find My should remain enabled and your iPhone should remain associated with your Apple ID throughout the theft or loss claim process. During the theft or loss claims process, you will be asked to erase your missing device, disable it, and transfer ownership before you can be issued a new device."

If you don't want theft and loss coverage, AppleCare+ is a bit cheaper. For the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, you'll pay $9.99 per month or $199 for two years of coverage. For the iPhone 14 Plus, the monthly price is $8.99 and the two-year term price is $179. AppleCare+ Coverage for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 is $7.99 per month and $149 for a two-year term. Lastly, the price for the third-generation iPhone SE is $3.99 monthly and $79 for a two-year term.





You can purchase the AppleCare+ package you want right alongside the purchase of your new iPhone, or you can buy it within 60 days of your iPhone purchase. You can buy it right from your device by going to Settings > General > About and choose AppleCare+ Coverage Available.

