Apple working on a non-invasive glucose monitor and other products to help prevent Type 2 diabetes

An image of an iPhone and Apple Watch with health metrics displayed
According to reporting by Bloomberg's Apple Insider, Mark Gurman, Apple has been diligently working on a confidential project to create a non-invasive glucose monitor. This technology aims to revolutionize diabetes management by allowing diabetics to track their blood sugar levels without the need for finger-prick tests.

Over the past few years, Apple has made significant strides in developing this technology and has internally validated its feasibility. However, it is anticipated that a commercially available product is still several years away. Initially, the feature is likely to focus on identifying potential prediabetes, a precursor stage to diabetes, rather than providing precise blood sugar readings.

In addition to the glucose monitor, Apple is reportedly exploring other avenues to aid in the prevention of Type 2 diabetes, the most prevalent form of the disease. Earlier this year, the company conducted confidential trials of an app designed for prediabetics. This app enabled users to record their food intake and integrate with third-party blood sugar monitors to observe how different meals influence their glucose levels.

The app's objective was to promote healthy lifestyle adjustments that contribute to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Although the app was exclusively tested with Apple employees and is not expected to be released publicly, the insights gained from its development will likely shape the ongoing non-invasive sensor project. It is plausible that these findings could eventually be integrated into the Apple Health app.


Furthermore, Apple has explored incorporating additional sensors into the Apple Watch to measure body temperature and even blood pressure. These advancements could further enhance the Apple Watch's capabilities as a health-monitoring device.

This is all very fascinating, and I am particularly interested in Apple's innovative approach to healthcare. The prospect of a non-invasive glucose monitor is groundbreaking, potentially transforming the lives of millions living with diabetes. Additionally, the development of an app to assist in preventing Type 2 diabetes demonstrates a commitment to proactive health management.

I am eager to see how Apple's ongoing research and development in this field will translate into tangible products and features that empower individuals to take control of their health. Apple's integration of health-focused features into its devices seamlessly blends technology with everyday life, making health monitoring more accessible and convenient.
Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero

