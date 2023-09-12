Apple Wonderlust 2023 Live Blog: iPhone 15 announcement, news, and more

One of the most anticipated upgrades — cuz it's an upgrade — rumored to come on the iPhone 15 is that Apple's new lineup of phones will be ditching the Lightning port for a USB-C port. In comparison to Apple's Lightning, USB-C supports faster data transfers, charging rates (USB Power Delivery), and ultra high-resolution video output — with compatible hardware. So, you see, it's definitely an upgrade. However, if the rumors are true, only the iPhone 15 Pro models will fully take advantage of USB-C's capabilities.

Preslav Mladenov

How to watch Apple's Wonderlust event





If you are over the moon and want to see Apple unveiling the all-new iPhone 15 with your own eyes, you are probably wondering how and when you can watch Apple's Wonderlust event.



Well, the easiest way to watch the event is to watch it from here, actually. We have embedded the live stream in this very article, so when the clock hits 10AM PT, you can just tap the play button and start enjoying the event directly from this very page.





Of course, you can also stream the event from Apple's official YouTube channel or from Apple's website.



