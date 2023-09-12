Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Upcoming event
Apple iPhone 15 event – here's what to expect!
Sep 12, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple Wonderlust 2023 Live Blog: iPhone 15 announcement, news, and more

Apple
Preslav Mladenov

Apple may be finally ditching the Lightning port for USB-C on the iPhone


One of the most anticipated upgrades — cuz it's an upgrade — rumored to come on the iPhone 15 is that Apple's new lineup of phones will be ditching the Lightning port for a USB-C port.

In comparison to Apple's Lightning, USB-C supports faster data transfers, charging rates (USB Power Delivery), and ultra high-resolution video output — with compatible hardware. So, you see, it's definitely an upgrade.

However, if the rumors are true, only the iPhone 15 Pro models will fully take advantage of USB-C's capabilities.
 
Preslav Mladenov

How to watch Apple's Wonderlust event


If you are over the moon and want to see  Apple unveiling the all-new iPhone 15 with your own eyes, you are probably wondering how and when you can watch Apple's Wonderlust event.

Well, the easiest way to watch the event is to watch it from here, actually. We have embedded the live stream in this very article, so when the clock hits 10AM PT, you can just tap the play button and start enjoying the event directly from this very page.

Of course, you can also stream the event from Apple's official YouTube channel or from Apple's website.

Preslav Mladenov

We are 5 hours away from Apple unveiling the all-new iPhone 15 lineup



Apple fans all around the globe, today is one of those days that will surely bring a smile to your faces. In less than five hours, Apple's Wonderlust event will commence, and the all-new iPhone 15 lineup will finally become official. In addition to that, today is the day of Apple announcing the new Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatches as well. As you can see, today will indeed be a day of wonders. So be sure to tag along with us while we cover all the new stuff Apple is unveiling today.



