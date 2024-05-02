Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Apple Watch's AFib History feature gets the FDA nod as a reliable tool

By
0comments
Apple Apps Wearables
Apple Watch's AFib History feature gets the FDA nod as a reliable tool
Since 2022, the Apple Watch has come equipped with an atrial fibrillation feature, for which the FDA gave the green light just hours before Apple made it public. Since then, it has been praised for saving lives, even in cases where people had no clue they had heart issues.

Now, the FDA has also given the thumbs up to the Apple Watch's atrial fibrillation history feature under its strict Medical Device Development Tools (MDDT) program. This program sets the standard for devices that healthcare professionals can trust.
 
According to the FDA announcement, Apple’s feature is:

 
The first digital health technology qualified under the MDDT program, providing a non-invasive way to check estimates of atrial fibrillation (AFib) burden within clinical studies.

The Afib History feature checks pulse rate data collected by the Apple Watch's photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to spot irregular heart rhythms linked to AFib. It then gives users a retrospective estimate of their AFib burden, indicating how much time they have spent in AFib during previous periods of wearing the Apple Watch.

Image Credit–Apple - Apple Watch&#039;s AFib History feature gets the FDA nod as a reliable tool
Image Credit–Apple

How it works? The Apple Watch's PPG sensor uses green LEDs and light-sensitive photodiodes to track changes in the amount of blood flowing through your wrist at any moment. When your heart beats, it sends a pressure wave through your blood vessels, causing a quick bump in blood volume as it passes by the sensor.

By monitoring the change in blood flow, the sensor catches individual pulses as they hit the periphery, allowing it to measure beat-to-beat intervals. The AFib History feature then looks at these intervals to figure out how much time you have spent in AFib during the past week of wearing your Apple Watch.
 
If you have been diagnosed with AFib, own an Apple Watch, and want to use this feature, just follow these steps:

  1. Grab your iPhone and open up the Health app.
  2. Tap on Browse, then tap Heart.
  3. Look for AFib History and give it a tap.
  4. Hit Set Up, then tap Get Started.
  5. Enter your Date of Birth.
  6. When it asks if you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor, just say yes and hit Continue.
  7. Keep tapping Continue to get more info on AFib History, the kind of results you might see, and other lifestyle factors.
  8. And that is it! Tap Done to finish up.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Featured Stories

Almost everything there is to know about the Pixel 8a has leaked ahead of Google's launch event
Almost everything there is to know about the Pixel 8a has leaked ahead of Google's launch event
New AI features for Safari leak
New AI features for Safari leak
Apple's Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4 come with great prices, lots of power, and pretty colors
Apple's Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4 come with great prices, lots of power, and pretty colors
Google's Pixel 8a could start at the same US price as the Pixel 7a after all
Google's Pixel 8a could start at the same US price as the Pixel 7a after all
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless