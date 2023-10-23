Now's your chance to get the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra at a lower-than-ever price





The problem with the OG Apple Watch Ultra is that it remains rather hard to come by at a nice discount, and seeing as how its successor is priced at the same $799 and up, it's not easy to recommend opting for the older edition. Unless, of course, you know where to look and when to make a move to keep your spending to a minimum while not cutting any corners in terms of the condition of your deeply discounted wearable device and the warranty included with it.





Woot is always a great place to find deals on such products like nowhere else, and for a limited time, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging a record low price for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Apple Watch Ultra with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





We're talking $694.99 instead of $799, which equates to a 13 percent markdown. That may not sound earth-shattering, but it's definitely significant, further improving the appeal of one of the top candidates for the title of best smartwatch money can buy in 2023





The Apple Watch Ultra is way more robust than a "mainstream" Series 8 or Series 9 , not to mention that it's guaranteed to last a lot longer between charges. Then you have built-in cellular connectivity at no extra cost, the absolute greatest health monitoring and fitness tracking tools Apple is capable of offering right now, and a large and beautiful touchscreen putting to shame the... large and beautiful Retina display of the aforementioned non-Ultra Watches.





Unfortunately for fans of chromatic diversity, Woot only sells the Apple Watch Ultra with a white "ocean" band at this new all-time low price. The same model is considerably costlier on Amazon at the time of this writing, but Woot's parent company can hook you up with a few different "alpine" loop and "trail" loop options at a decent $70 discount if you'd rather shop there or you really don't like that white band.