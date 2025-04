The Apple Watch SE is down to its lower price in 2025

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS 40mm]: Save $80! $80 off (32%) The 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is discounted by $80 on Amazon, bringing it under the $170 mark. Loaded with features, this smartwatch provides you with the full Apple Watch experience at a cheaper price. Don’t miss out—save on one now! Buy at Amazon

What’s new about the SE 2 over the first-gen SE

New S8 processor (as opposed to S5), which is also in the Series 8

Crash detection

Bluetooth 5.3 (as opposed to Bluetooth 5)

Lower starting price

The latest iteration of the Apple Watch SE is down to its lowest price this year, and you can grab one for just $170 on Amazon. The retailer is selling the Watch SE2 with a substantial 32% discount for a limited time, so if you're on the lookout for an affordable wearable to expand your Apple ecosystem, now's the perfect time to act.The Apple Watch SE 2 normally starts at $249.99 for the base version, and the $80 savings make it an even more compelling choice. Granted, the watch has been around for a couple of years now, but the core experience remains unchanged—smooth and snappy. The Apple Watch SE 2 comes with a few very important upgrades compared to the last-generation model.The S8 SiP processor is the same one found inside the Apple Watch 8 and the first Apple Watch Ultra as well. It's pretty fast and snappy and will guarantee the watch will remain this way for the years to come.The watch also got WatchOS 10 a couple of months ago, so, even though some of the flagship features are missing, it's up to date and comes with the latest software. And, according to some independent testing, the Watch SE 2 features one of the most accurate heart-rate sensors in the smartwatch industry.You can check out our full Apple Watch SE 2 review for a deep dive and also take a look at our best budget smartwatches pick if you fancy something else.