Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Apple Watch's Gold Link Bracelet is finally up for sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Wearables
A gold Apple Watch with a metal band is displayed on a dark background with radiating lines.
When Apple dropped the Apple Watch Series 10 in September, it also revealed a sleek new Gold Link Bracelet made of stainless steel. While the Natural and Slate colors hit shelves immediately, the gold version was nowhere to be found – until now.

After a two-month wait, the gold Link Bracelet for the Apple Watch is now up for grabs on Apple's online store. However, as well-known tech journalist Mark Gurman pointed out on X, the first orders won't ship for another 3 to 5 weeks, meaning you'll get it just in time for Christmas.


Even though the website lets you check for pickup options at nearby Apple Stores, it looks like the gold Link Bracelet is out of stock everywhere for now.

The Link Bracelet was one of the original bands designed for the Apple Watch. Crafted from 316L stainless steel, it's made up of over 100 components. Apple mentions that it takes nearly nine hours just to cut the links for a single bracelet.

With the Series 10 launch, Apple refreshed the Link Bracelet, adding new colors to match the latest Apple Watch finishes. Plus, it is worth mentioning that the 42mm version is compatible with earlier smaller Apple Watch models, and the 46mm version works with the larger models, including the Ultra.

Apple offers a ton of Apple Watch bands, which is awesome because it gives you the freedom to pick one that matches your style. But honestly, I think it was about time the company released the band that was promised at launch.

And it's not that one less band would be a huge deal, but it's part of Apple's pattern lately of introducing features that sound great but aren't available to users right away. Take Apple Intelligence for the iPhone 16, for example – it's a cool selling point, but not everyone has it yet, and not all features part of this personal intelligence system are available, and that's kind of frustrating.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless