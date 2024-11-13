Apple Watch's Gold Link Bracelet is finally up for sale
When Apple dropped the Apple Watch Series 10 in September, it also revealed a sleek new Gold Link Bracelet made of stainless steel. While the Natural and Slate colors hit shelves immediately, the gold version was nowhere to be found – until now.
After a two-month wait, the gold Link Bracelet for the Apple Watch is now up for grabs on Apple's online store. However, as well-known tech journalist Mark Gurman pointed out on X, the first orders won't ship for another 3 to 5 weeks, meaning you'll get it just in time for Christmas.
The Link Bracelet was one of the original bands designed for the Apple Watch. Crafted from 316L stainless steel, it's made up of over 100 components. Apple mentions that it takes nearly nine hours just to cut the links for a single bracelet.
Apple offers a ton of Apple Watch bands, which is awesome because it gives you the freedom to pick one that matches your style. But honestly, I think it was about time the company released the band that was promised at launch.
Two months after being announced, Apple has quietly released the new Gold Link Bracelet. $350, arrives around Christmas. pic.twitter.com/baDk6wygcf— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 12, 2024
Even though the website lets you check for pickup options at nearby Apple Stores, it looks like the gold Link Bracelet is out of stock everywhere for now.
With the Series 10 launch, Apple refreshed the Link Bracelet, adding new colors to match the latest Apple Watch finishes. Plus, it is worth mentioning that the 42mm version is compatible with earlier smaller Apple Watch models, and the 46mm version works with the larger models, including the Ultra.
And it's not that one less band would be a huge deal, but it's part of Apple's pattern lately of introducing features that sound great but aren't available to users right away. Take Apple Intelligence for the iPhone 16, for example – it's a cool selling point, but not everyone has it yet, and not all features part of this personal intelligence system are available, and that's kind of frustrating.
