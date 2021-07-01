Masimo: ban Watch 6 sales, as Apple poached our staff and stole our oximetry patents

Masimo: ban Watch 6 sales, as Apple poached our staff and stole our oximetry patents0
Apple has another patent dispute on its hands, this time with the medical-grade pulse oximetry whizes from Masimo, over the new oxygen saturation test feature in the Watch Series 6.
Their Signal Extraction Technology, or Masimo SET has been polished over two decades to accomodate for patient movement and reduced peripheral blood flow, i.e. typical patient states.
According to the lawsuit Masimo filed with the US International Trade Commission (ITC), however, Apple has poached its employees, and equipped the Watch Series 6 with SpO2 measuring abilities using algorithms and sensors similar to its established devices.
This is why it filed with the ITC as well, hoping for a quicker resolution and ban on the Apple Watch Series 6 sales while the process is ongoing. In any case, its David vs Goliath, and, even if Masimo's blood oxygen monitoring technology patents are validated by the court or the patent office, Apple could simply settle and move on with the sales of the world's most popular smartwatch.