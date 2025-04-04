Apple wants to make MacBook lids stronger and safer









The current magnetic array found in MacBook models is not really that strong that it would fry your credit card. So at first I thought this was a very unnecessary upgrade that Apple is thinking about. But the possibility of stronger magnets to keep the lid closed would definitely give the MacBook an even more premium feel.



Many people who switch from a Windows laptop to a MacBook often mention how much more premium the latter feels. And while more expensive Windows laptops obviously feel more premium too, Apple has a reputation for classy products that it tries very hard to keep. As such the new proposed magnetic array could, in my opinion, give that reputation another slight boost.



This is just a patent for now but it’s definitely a lot more easily achievable than so many of the more fantastical patents we see every day.