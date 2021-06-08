Apple Wallet will support IDs and door locks with iOS 15
Apple believes that it’s Wallet app is much more secure than your physical wallet. The company also wants to replace your physical keys and state ID cards. By partnering with hotels and car brands, the Wallet app in iOS 15 will have more functionality than ever. Check out our full list of new iOS 15 features and our list of iPhones that will receive the update.
Keys
CarKey
Last year, Apple introduced the CarKey feature to its Wallet app. This feature allows the user to unlock and start his car without the need of a physical key. The first car manufacturer Apple to partner with on digital keys is BMW. The German car maker now supports digital keys in all of its models built from summer of 2020. The function is called BMW Digital Key and is available for the iPhone XR, XS or later, and the Apple Watch Series 5 or later. The Apple devices need iOS 13.6 or later and WatchOS 6.2.8 or later to support the feature.
To add a CarKey to Apple Wallet, you download your car manufacturer’s app from the App Store, check if it supports the new feature and then activate it. Apple hasn’t announced new partnerships with other car brands. You can always check with your dealer if the feature is available for your car.
You can also share your CarKey with other iPhone users, so they can use you car.
Apple is also introducing smart door locks support in its Wallet app. With iOS 15, you will be able to unlock your house, apartment or flat if it has the required door lock. This feature will use Face ID to verify your identity before unlocking your home.
The company also announced that the new home unlock feature in the Wallet app will support hotels and B&B’s too. A partnership with dozens of hotel brands was announced, with more than a thousand hotels supporting the feature by iOS 15’s release.
A couple of years ago, when Apple Pay was introduced, more and more retailers and services started offering the feature. With Apple’s intentions to replace your wallet, we can expect a similar big support of Digital Keys to come in the future.
What might be the biggest addition to the Wallet app is the announced addition of identity documents. Things like passports, driving licenses and other identification tools will be possible to use with the Apple Wallet app in participating US states. Airports will also be able to verify your identity with the app, as the US Transportation Security Administration is already working on supporting the new feature at airport security checkpoints. The digital identity cards will use the same security technology that is used in Apple Pay. This technology is hardware based, which allows it to be secure enough, so it is able to store your private information. ID cards are coming in the Wallet app later this year.
Real-estate keys
Apple is also introducing smart door locks support in its Wallet app. With iOS 15, you will be able to unlock your house, apartment or flat if it has the required door lock. This feature will use Face ID to verify your identity before unlocking your home.
The company also announced that the new home unlock feature in the Wallet app will support hotels and B&B’s too. A partnership with dozens of hotel brands was announced, with more than a thousand hotels supporting the feature by iOS 15’s release.
A couple of years ago, when Apple Pay was introduced, more and more retailers and services started offering the feature. With Apple’s intentions to replace your wallet, we can expect a similar big support of Digital Keys to come in the future.
ID cards
What might be the biggest addition to the Wallet app is the announced addition of identity documents. Things like passports, driving licenses and other identification tools will be possible to use with the Apple Wallet app in participating US states. Airports will also be able to verify your identity with the app, as the US Transportation Security Administration is already working on supporting the new feature at airport security checkpoints. The digital identity cards will use the same security technology that is used in Apple Pay. This technology is hardware based, which allows it to be secure enough, so it is able to store your private information. ID cards are coming in the Wallet app later this year.