In time for WWDC, the Apple Developer app is updated to allow iPhone users to follow the action

The Apple Developer app is available from the App Store ( tap on this link ) and Apple calls it "your source for developer stories, news, and educational information — and the best place to experience WWDC." With the latter in mind, and with the knowledge that WWDC 2023 is just 11 days away (the event kicks off on June 5th), Apple has updated the app to make it easier for those with an iPhone to follow the event from home, work, or play.





With the update, the Developer app will now support videos, sessions (via videos and transcripts), labs, forums, activities, and more. When you open the Apple Developer app, tap on the WWDC tab at the bottom of the display. In the release notes for the update Apple writes, "Explore all WWDC23 has to offer, including session videos, activities in Slack, 1-on-1 labs, and more." It also says that it has fixed bugs and added other enhancements that it didn't name.









To make sure that you have the latest version of the Apple Developer app, open the App Store and tap the profile picture or your initials in the upper right corner. Near the bottom of the display will be a list of apps that are ready to be updated; look for the Apple Developer app and tap on the "Update" pill. Or you can just tap the "Update All" link in blue.





Besides the Keynote, which will start streaming on Monday, June 5th, at 10 am PDT (1 pm EDT), the State of the Union will stream starting at 1:30 pm PDT. As for "Sessions," new videos and transcripts will be posted daily from June 6th through June 9th.









The Keynote should include a preview of iOS 17 and of course, everyone is eager to see the introduction of Apple's expensive mixed reality AR/VR headset. The device, rumored to come with a $3,000 price tag, takes an already available product to a brand-new level. In a way, you might compare it to Macworld on January 9th, 2007 when Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone . In other words, you might not want to miss the WWDC Keynote on June 5th.



