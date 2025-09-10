Apple's thinnest iPhone ever just launched – and it's forcing you into the eSIM future whether you like it or not

iPhone Air

Apple's new iPhone Air achieves its record-breaking 5.6mm thickness by removing the physical SIM tray and relying entirely on eSIM technology. This design choice saves internal space, helping make the device incredibly light and thin while still packing the usual iPhone features.



An eSIM provides better flexibility, security and connectivity compared to traditional SIM cards. It is now an industry standard, supported by over 500 carriers worldwide, including T-Mobile, An eSIM provides better flexibility, security and connectivity compared to traditional SIM cards. It is now an industry standard, supported by over 500 carriers worldwide, including AT&T Verizon , and more. Travelers can also benefit from eSIM with affordable international roaming plans from their home carriers or local prepaid options available through more than 200 networks.



From a security standpoint, eSIM cannot be physically removed, so if the phone is lost or stolen, it stays protected. Managing travel eSIMs is also easier with From a security standpoint, eSIM cannot be physically removed, so if the phone is lost or stolen, it stays protected. Managing travel eSIMs is also easier with iOS 26 's streamlined setup process.

How eSIM benefits the iPhone Air



By removing the physical SIM slot, Apple frees up internal space that would otherwise be used for the tray and ejector mechanism. This reclaimed "real estate" can be used to slightly expand the battery, supporting one of the most common consumer requests: longer battery life.



A physical SIM slot is also a small but real point of vulnerability, allowing dust, dirt, or moisture to enter. Removing it helps improve the phone's water and dust resistance, contributing to the Air's strong durability and high IP rating.



Is the eSIM-only approach really good?



I know some of you might not be thrilled that the iPhone Air only supports eSIM. With a physical SIM, you can pop the card into another device instantly if your phone breaks, dies, or you just want to switch devices. That simple "plug-and-play" convenience is completely gone with an eSIM.



For users outside the US, this can also be a limitation. While eSIM is great for travelers using digital plans, not every local carrier supports it, and available options may be limited in some regions.



Other thin devices, like the Other thin devices, like the Galaxy S25 Edge , support both physical SIMs and eSIM, so it is technically possible to offer both. Apple, however, has gone all-in on eSIM, continuing the trend it has established with many of its US models so far.











